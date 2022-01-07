Top 10 Headlines: Police Bust Terror Plot In Moga; MHA Summons Punjab DGP & More

MHA Probe Panel Summons Punjab DGP, 13 Other Top State Police Officials Over PM's Security Lapse

Amid the ongoing investigation into the alleged security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab on January 5, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)-constituted Committee has summoned 14 top police officials, including Punjab DGP, who were responsible for the Prime Minister's security during his visit to Punjab's Ferozpur on January 5.

Centre Issues New Guidelines For International Arrivals; 7-day Home Quarantine Mandatory

The Central government on Friday announced that all international travellers flying to India will have to undergo seven days of mandatory home quarantine starting 11 January 2022. The official notification by the Centre informed that the travellers from 'at-risk' countries will need to follow additional measures on arrival in the country, which also includes post-arrival testing. These passengers will be tested for COVID-19 at the airport before being quarantined and will have to take an RT-PCR test on the 8th day of their arrival. As of now, 19 countries have been put into the 'at-risk' category.

PM Modi’s Security Breach: Eyewitness Reveals 'Punjab Police Were Mute Spectators'

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security was compromised in Ferozepur, a key eyewitness speaking exclusively to Republic revealed shocking security lapses by Punjab police. PM Modi was stranded in a flyover in Bhatinda on Wednesday for around 15-20 minutes due to protests ahead. Following this, the PM returned to Bhatinda airport and then to Delhi.

Police Bust Terror Plot In Punjab's Moga Nabbing 3 With Pak Weapons; Planning From Canada

In a massive development, a major terror plot was busted in Punjab on Friday. Punjab Police has arrested three people with two hand grenades, two pistols, three magazines and 18 live cartridges in the Moga district. The accused were trying to target a religious place, sources told Republic.

NCW Summons Jawed Habib On Jan 11; Calls Viral Spitting Video 'unfortunate And Shameful'

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib for humiliating a woman during a training seminar in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. According to a report by the news agency, ANI, NCW Chief, Rekha Sharma has stated that she wants to hear from him as to 'why did he do this.' She added that what the hairstylist said in response to the incident 'doesn't seem like an apology.'

Immigrant Detention Hotel, Dirty Room: Novak's Brother Says Djokovic Treated Like Criminal

Djordje Djokovic, Serbian tennis player and brother of legendary tennis player Novak Djokovic, has spoken about the recent developments of his brother in Australia. 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic’s visa being rejected by the Border Task Force of Australia on Wednesday has resulted in the entire tennis community being sent into a divide on their opinions about his treatment by the country. Novak earlier departed for Australia thinking that he has the required documentation to participate in the upcoming Australian Open 2022, including the much-debated COVID-19 vaccine exemption.

J&K: Forces Bust Two Terror Plots In Doda; One Terrorist, Overground Worker Apprehended

The Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday averted a major terror plot in the Union Territory's Doda town. According to sources, the army and the police received inputs about a suspicious individual from Doda who was known to be involved in the planning and assassination of terrorists who had previously surrendered. It is believed that the assassinations were planned for the coming months.

PM Modi Inaugurates New Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute Campus In Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in Kolkata, West Bengal. While participating in a virtual conference, PM Modi inaugurated the campus of CNIC which has been built in line with his vision to expand and upgrade the health facilities across the country. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi said that the institute is not just another step towards providing quality health facilities to the citizens of the country, but will it also bring huge convenience to the people of Kolkata and West Bengal.

SC Directs Punjab HC To Preserve PM Modi's Travel Record; Centre Wants NIA To Assist Probe

In a key development on Friday, the Supreme Court directed the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to secure and preserve the travel records of PM Modi's Punjab visit. The SC bench comprising CJI NV Ramana, Justices Hima Kohli and Surya Kant was hearing a plea by an organisation named 'Lawyer's Voice' which sought a judicial probe in PM Modi's security breach. Observing that the security lapse was intentional on part of the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government, it sought an independent inquiry into the matter and the suspension of Punjab Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari and DGP Sidharth Chattopadhyay.

Kazakhstan: At Least 26 Protesters Dead As President Tokayev Orders 'fire Without Warning'

In Kazakhstan, at least 26 protesters have died and thousands were detained in the deadly protests over fuel price hike that turned into a riot. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has claimed that constitutional order has been broadly restored after several days of demonstrations that witnessed 26 people “liquidated” and over 3,000 detained. After the country was engulfed in unrest sparked by protests over sudden fuel prices and long-standing frustrations over the political and economic situations, Tokayev on Friday said that he has authorised security forces to “fire without warning”.

