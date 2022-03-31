Top 10 Headlines: WFP Reaches 1mn People In Ukraine; Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks & More

Zelenskyy Dismisses Russian Troop Withdrawal Claims; Says 'regrouping Troops In Donbass'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his address on Wednesday alleged that the Russians are regrouping their troops to attack the Eastern Dombus region following which the Ukrainian forces are ready for it. Zelenskyy's statements came shortly after Russia assured of retreating their forces to avoid a further fight.

Ex-Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko Seeks India's Help To End War; 'Putin Is A Maniac'

As Russia's invasion continues unabated, former Ukraine president Petro Poroshenko detailed the humanitarian catastrophe in an exclusive interview with Republic TV in Kyiv. Elected as the president of Ukraine in 2014 after his predecessor Viktor Yanukovych was ousted, Poroshenko was defeated by comedian-turned-politician Volodymyr Zelenskyy 5 years later. Touted as one of the richest businessmen in Ukraine, Poroshenko returned to the country in January to face court on treason charges - an allegation that he has vehemently denied.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian Troops Aver 'We Are Confident Of Victory'

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues for the second month, Republic spoke to Ukrainian troops in the city of Lviv. The Ukrainian troops avered that they are confident of their victory in the war against Russia.

Speaking about the experience of war, a Ukrainian military official said that it's tough to speak about their experiences in the war. As the war continues to destroy many Ukrainian cities, Ukrainian soldiers are giving a tough fight against Russia's military aggression. The troops went on to say that if someone who has never fought before begins to fight, "they will quickly gain experience and will know how to fight in a year's time."

'The Kashmir Files' Is Factual And Should Not Be Politicised: VP Venkaiah Naidu

Amid the mounting debate on Vivek Agnihotri's directorial 'The Kashmir Files', Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has raised questions over politicising the movie as he claims that facts have been stated in The Kashmir Files. VP Naidu, who was speaking at a conference, took a jibe at the opposition political parties saying that they are trying to give political color to the film while there is nothing political about it.

Delhi Police Arrest 8 For Vandalising CM Kejriwal's Residence Over 'Kashmir Files' Remarks

In a key development in connection with a protest outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence yesterday, the Delhi Police have arrested 8 people so far.

According to ANI, Delhi Police have arrested a total of 8 people so far in connection with the protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence yesterday.

Ukraine Says Peace Talks With Russian Delegation To Resume In Online Format From April 1

Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations will resume in an online format from April 1, Friday, stated David Arakhamia, parliamentary leader of the party of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Both sides had met in person in Turkey just this week to resolve the ongoing war in Ukraine after Russia announced its 'special' military operation on February 24.

Zelenskyy Inks Decree To Recall 'those Who Waste Time', Ambassadors To Fight Russia

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 36th day, the president of the war-torn nation, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged diplomats and military attaches to step up their efforts in order to get additional weaponry for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia to be reinforced further, Ukriform reported. Further, the Ukrainian president has signed the first decree admitting that he had recalled Ukraine's ambassadors in Morocco and Georgia, saying some harsh words, “those who waste time and work only to stay in office”.

WFP Provides Aid To One Million People In Ukraine, Seeks USD 590 Mn To Expand Assistance

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) on Wednesday said that it is providing food assistance to at least one million people in Ukraine amid the war with Russia. WFP has also built systems that facilitate the delivery of food supplies to the most vulnerable people across the Ukrainian cities. The official statement added that more convoys would be sent to the war-ravaged nation in the upcoming days as the Russia-Ukraine war entered the 36th day.

Russia Tried To Breach Networks Of NATO, European Nations' Defence Ministries: Google

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, a report from Google's Threat Analysis Group indicated that Russian hackers have lately tried to breach the networks of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the defence ministries of many Eastern European nations. However, the report did not specify whose military were targeted in "credential phishing campaigns" performed by a Russian-based company known as Coldriver, or Callisto, Google said.

Pak PM Imran Khan's 'foreign Conspiracy' Claim Busted As US Denies Sending 'secret Letter'

In another embarrassment for Imran Khan, the US outrightly denied sending any specific message to Pakistan's former envoy Asad Majeed Khan regarding the political situation in Pakistan. Facing a tough test of survival in the no-confidence motion, Khan first talked about the 'foreign conspiracy' to dislodge his government. At his massive rally at Islamabad on March 27, he waved a letter as proof. On the occasion, he also hinted that former PM and PML(N) supremo Nawaz Sharif was a part of this plot and that he was holding secret meetings in London.

