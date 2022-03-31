As Russia's invasion continues unabated, former Ukraine president Petro Poroshenko detailed the humanitarian catastrophe in an exclusive interview with Republic TV in Kyiv. Elected as the president of Ukraine in 2014 after his predecessor Viktor Yanukovych was ousted, Poroshenko was defeated by comedian-turned-politician Volodymyr Zelenskyy 5 years later. Touted as one of the richest businessmen in Ukraine, Poroshenko returned to the country in January to face court on treason charges - an allegation that he has vehemently denied.

Keeping his differences with arch-rival Zelenskyy aside, Petro Poroshenko has taken up arms to defend his country.

He remarked, "Today is exactly 5 weeks of the war. And disastrous war where Ukraine paid a very heavy price with thousands of civilians killed by Russia. Many tortures and humanitarian crises (were perpetrated). About 200 children were killed. About 2000 civilians were killed and about 1/3rd, i.e 30% of Ukrainians left their homes. 4.5 million Ukrainians left the country. 6.5 million Ukrainians have become internally displaced. This is the biggest humanitarian catastrophe in Europe since World War 2."

Responding to whether Ukraine will fight "till the end", he affirmed, "Definitely, we will never give up. Definitely, the truth is with us. Definitely, the world is with us."

"And we really count on the solidarity of the whole world including India. I was a student of the National University and on the 1st of September, 1982, I had the honours to give flowers to Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who was at that time, Honourary Counsel of our University. A part of India is still in my heart and we really count on you including an embargo on Russian oil, pressure on Putin to stop the war," the ex-Ukraine president said in an appeal to the Indian government.

'Compromise is difficult'

On this occasion, Poroshenko called for the intervention of other countries, citing that the continuation of the war can cause a huge food crisis. Describing Russian president Vladimir Putin as a "maniac" for starting the war, he admitted that a compromise is difficult as the former doesn't recognise Ukraine as a sovereign country. When asked about his expectations from the US and NATO, he expressed satisfaction with the role they have played so far.

Petro Poroshenko opined, "The compromise for these things is difficult to find because Putin who wants all of us dead does not give us the right to live. Putin does not see Ukraine as an independent and sovereign state. He does not think that we have a right to exist and our state which has a history of thousands of years was created by Lenin."

"First of all, I admire the leadership shown by President Biden, the American Congress in this conflict because this is exactly a disappointment for Putin. Putin thought that NATO has disintegrated, European Union has disintegrated, G7 has disintegrated. And he did not expect unity," he added.