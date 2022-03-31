As the Russia-Ukraine war continues for the second month, Republic spoke to Ukrainian troops in the city of Lviv. The Ukrainian troops avered that they are confident of their victory in the war against Russia.

Speaking about the experience of war, a Ukrainian military official said that it's tough to speak about their experiences in the war. As the war continues to destroy many Ukrainian cities, Ukrainian soldiers are giving a tough fight against Russia's military aggression. The troops went on to say that if someone who has never fought before begins to fight, "they will quickly gain experience and will know how to fight in a year's time."

"People should not fight," the Ukrainian Army said, adding, "If their freedom is at stake, they must fight for their freedom."

The armed forces of the war-stricken nation claimed that they were assured of their victory against Russian forces. They asserted that they are "confident of victory" against Russia. "(Our) Victory will happen soon," they added.

When asked about the situation in the various embattled cities of Ukraine, like Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Mariupol, the troops expressed their emotions, saying that they feel sorry for everyone who is impacted by the war.

"It's a pity to see young Ukrainians joining the military to defend their homeland when it's their time to enjoy their life," the Ukrainian troops said.

Ukraine: Russia lost nearly 17,300 troops

As the Ukrainian military continues to fight against Russian forces since the beginning of the war, it claimed on Wednesday, that the Putin-led administration has lost nearly 17,300 troops so far in the war. Over 600 tanks, 75 fuel tanks, 131 helicopters, as well as 1,700 armoured personnel vehicles have been destroyed, according to Ukraine's regular update on Russian losses. Taking to Twitter, Ukraine's defence ministry announced the latest numbers.

Apart from the ministry, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, clarified the figures to the UN Security Council on Tuesday, saying, "Since the invasion began, (Russia) has lost...over 300 artillery systems, 127 planes and 129 helicopters, almost 100 rocket launcher systems, 54 air defence systems, and 7 ships," according to The Independent. This is an "extraordinary blow to Moscow," according to the envoy, "where the numbers of Soviet losses in Afghanistan pale in contrast."

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of March 30, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/f0IHYWTll6 — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 30, 2022