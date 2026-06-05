BREAKING: K Annamalai Resigns from BJP

New Delhi: BJP National President Nitin Nabin has accepted the resignation submitted by the Tamil Nadu Ex-State President K Annamalai from the primary membership of the party.

Breaking Ranks Over Language Policy

The friction between Annamalai and the BJP central leadership, which had been simmering quietly for months, burst into the open over the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) revised three-language mandate.

Annamalai openly criticised the Ministry of Education's decision to advance the compulsory third language for Class 9 students to the current academic term, pulling it forward from the initially slated 2029–30 timeline.

Taking to social media, Annamalai argued that the abrupt enforcement subjected local students and parents to unnecessary mental stress and directly demanded a total rollback of the order.

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