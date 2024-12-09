Northern States Brace for Cold Wave as Shimla Receives Season’s First Snowfall

Cold Wave Warning for Delhi, Parts of North India from This Week; Shimla Receives Season's First Snowfall | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Delhi is gearing up for chilly days ahead, with the weather agency predicting a cold wave starting today. The national capital woke up to a foggy morning, with the minimum temperature expected to be 8 degrees Celsius and the maximum around 24 degrees Celsius.

According to reports, temperatures are likely to drop sharply to as low as 6 degrees Celsius by December 10, as forecasted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Neighboring northern states such as Punjab , Haryana , and western Uttar Pradesh will also feel the chill, with the cold wave expected to persist until December 14.

The sharp decline in temperatures follows light rainfall in the capital and surrounding areas on Sunday evening, caused by a western disturbance over central Pakistan and its surrounding regions.

In its latest forecast on Sunday, the IMD warned of a cold wave sweeping across most of northern India starting today, December 9.

Shimla Receives First Snowfall

Himachal Pradesh ’s capital, Shimla, experienced its first snowfall of the season on Sunday night. Popular tourist destinations such as Kufri and Fagu also witnessed snowfall. Additionally, intermittent snowfall in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul and Spiti districts intensified the cold across nearby valleys.

Fresh snowfall blanketed high mountain passes and elevated tribal areas. The local Met station has predicted more snow and rain at scattered locations across the state in the coming days.



Gulmarg Turns Winter Wonderland

In Jammu and Kashmir, snowfall graced popular destinations like Gulmarg, while plains received rainfall on Sunday, officials reported.

Higher reaches of Kashmir witnessed fresh snowfall under the influence of a western disturbance, according to the IMD.

Meanwhile, parts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts are likely to experience light rain or snow until December 10. Dense fog conditions are expected in isolated pockets of sub-Himalayan West Bengal during late-night and early-morning hours, as per the IMD’s Saturday forecast.

The IMD also noted that West Rajasthan will face cold wave conditions from December 9 to December 14. Starting December 11, the cold wave is expected to extend to Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and western Uttar Pradesh.

Early signs of the cold wave are already evident, with Hisar in Haryana recording a low of 4.7°C, making it one of the coldest spots in the area.