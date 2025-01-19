'If The Court Says Hang Him, I Will Accept It': Abhaya Rape and Murder Case Accused Sanjoy Roy's Mother After His Conviction

Kolkata: Five months after Abhaya, a trainee doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata was brutally raped and murdered inside the hospital's seminar room during her nightshift, a Kolkata court has pronounced its verdict, convicting Sanjoy Roy.

Sealdah Court has held the main accused in the Abhaya Rape and Murder Case, Sanjoy Roy guilty. Sanjoy Roy's mother has accepted her son's conviction and has said that even if the court says he mus be hanged, she would accept it.

'If The Court Says Hang Him, I Will Accept It': Sanjoy Roy's Mother

The mother of the RG Kar Rape and Murder Case convict, Sanjoy Roy, while speaking to the media, has said that being a mother of three daughters, she understands the pain of Abhaya's parents and she would accept it if the court says that Sanjoy Roy must be hanged.

She said, “I have three daughters, I understand their (the victim’s parents) pain. … Let him get any punishment he deserves. Even if the court says hang him, I will accept it.”

‘Victim Was A Woman Like Me…’: Sanjoy Roy's Sister

Apart from his mother, Sanjoy Roy's sister has also spoken to the media and has said that what her brother has done is unthinkable and if he has actually committed the crime, he must be punished.

She said, “What my brother has done is something unthinkable and horrific. My heart breaks saying this but he should get the ultimate punishment if he has done it. The victim was a woman like me, and a doctor.”

RG Kar Rape and Murder Case: Sanjoy Roy Convicted by Sealdah Court

Sanjoy Roy, the main accused in the Abhaya Rape and Murder Case, has been found guilty under sections 64, 66, and 103(1) of the BNS Act. The court relied on forensic evidence which pointed to Roy’s involvement in the incident, with his DNA being found on the person of the deceased doctor. A sessions court in Kolkata has held main accused Sanjoy Roy as GUILTY in the RG Kar rape-murder case. The trial in the case had commenced on November 12, and concluded on January 9th.

What Punishment Will Sanjoy Roy Be Given?

Sessions judge Anirban Das, while pronouncing the verdict said, "Your crime is proven. Your sentence is not less than 10 years. The minimum punishment could be 25 years of imprisonment. Or death can be lifelong. Or there could be a death sentence. Penalty will be added." The sentencing hearing will take place on Monday.

‘I Have Not Done This… One IPS is Involved’: Sanjoy Roy

Accused Sanjay says to the judge, “I have been falsely implicated. I have not done this. Those who have done so are being let go. One IPS involved.”

Abhaya's Parents First Statement After Sanjoy Roy's Conviction

Following the conviction, the mother of the victim welcomed the conviction of the prime accused. She expressed her relief over the verdict but also mentioned that the family is still awaiting justice for the other individuals involved in the crime.

"That Sanjay is guilty was proved through biological evidence. And that he stood silent during the trials in the court also proved his hand in torturing and killing my daughter. But he was not alone, there are others who haven't been arrested yet. So, justice hasn't been delivered," the victim's mother told PTI soon after the court convicted Roy. "The case is not complete. It will only be completed after the others who were involved in killing our daughter are punished. We will wait for that day... Till that day, we will not be able to sleep. That is the only thing we want now," she said.

"This is only the first step towards justice. We are grateful to the judge. But there are other culprits who are still outside and we will continue to fight for justice," said Abhaya's father.