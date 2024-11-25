sb.scorecardresearch
  • Winter Session of Parliament Begins Today, Govt to Focus on 16 Bills | LIVE
LIVE-BLOG

Published 07:43 IST, November 25th 2024

Winter Session of Parliament Begins Today, Govt to Focus on 16 Bills | LIVE

Reported by: Digital Desk
Parliament’s Winter Session To Begin From November 25
Winter Session of Parliament Begins Today, Govt to Focus on 16 Bills | LIVE | Image: PTI

The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to begin today, with several bills including the Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill expected to be discussed. The session will continue until December 20, with several bills listed for introduction, consideration and passing. These include the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, the Bills of Lading Bill, the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, the Railways (Amendment) Bill, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, and the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill.

07:43 IST, November 25th 2024

Bihar a failed state: Prashant Kishor tells Bihari diaspora in US

 Jan Suraaj leader Prashant Kishor has said Bihar is "literally a failed state" which is in "deep shit" and tremendous efforts are required for its all-round development.In a virtual interaction with the Bihari diaspora community after the launch of the US chapter of the Jan Suraaj, the former poll strategist exuded confidence that his party would win the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls and said that he would lift the ban on alcohol and use the revenue to improve school education.

07:42 IST, November 25th 2024

15 detained amid Sambhal unrest

During the raid, many people were detained, although official data has not come as to how many people have been detained late night, but the police have arrested the remaining people by raiding their locations based on the information provided by the 15 people who were detained earlier. At present, everyone is being questioned.
 

06:48 IST, November 25th 2024

INDIA bloc to hold meet before winter session begins

INDIA Bloc Parties to Meet at Parliament House to Finalize Opposition Strategy Before Session Begins

06:52 IST, November 25th 2024