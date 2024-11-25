Winter Session of Parliament Begins Today, Govt to Focus on 16 Bills | LIVE | Image: PTI

The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to begin today, with several bills including the Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill expected to be discussed. The session will continue until December 20, with several bills listed for introduction, consideration and passing. These include the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, the Bills of Lading Bill, the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, the Railways (Amendment) Bill, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, and the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill.