Delhi Chalo March to Remain on Hold, Farmers to Decide Next Move Today | LIVE

At least four people have been killed and 25 others were injured after a bus rammed into pedestrians and vehicles at SG Barve Marg in Kurla West on Monday night, police said. The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) bus was on its way towards Andheri when the accident took place in Kurla West. The bus collided with 30-40 vehicles over a 100-meter stretch before crashing into the RCC column of the Solomon Building, breaking its compound wall, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

