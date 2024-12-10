Published 07:10 IST, December 10th 2024
Delhi Chalo March to Remain on Hold, Farmers to Decide Next Move Today | LIVE
Farmers have suspended the Delhi Chalo march today after tear gas was fired on them at Shambhu along the Punjab-Haryana border. Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and former External Affairs Minister of Karnataka, S.M. Krishna, passed away at the age of 92 today. Finally, it is reported that at least four people have been killed and 25 others injured after a bus rammed into pedestrians and vehicles at SG Barve Marg in Kurla West on Monday night, police said.
07:56 IST, December 10th 2024
PM Modi to Interact with Smart India Hackathon Participants on December 11
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with young innovators at the grand finale of Smart India Hackathon - 2024 via videoconferencing on Wednesday, his office said.
The seventh Smart India Hackathon will run concurrently at 51 centres nationwide, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.
Modi will interact with the young innovators at the grand finale via videoconferencing around 4:30 pm on Wednesday.
07:16 IST, December 10th 2024
NIA Secures Custody of Accused Nabbed by Delhi Police in Human Trafficking Case
A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court granted custody of an international human trafficker, Kamran Haider aka Zaidi, to the central investigation agency till December 13. Zaidi, wanted by NIA, was arrested by the special cell of Delhi Police on Saturday from Hyderabad. The NIA had declared a Rs 2-lakh reward on his arrest. Zaidi was wanted for allegedly trafficking Indian youths to Southeast Asia where they were forced to work at fraudulent call centers
07:13 IST, December 10th 2024
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and External Affairs Minister S.M. Krishna Passes Away at 92
Former Chief Minister and External Affairs Minister of Karnataka, S.M. Krishna, passed away at the age of 92. He breathed his last at 3 AM this morning at his residence in Bangalore. He had been suffering from age-related health issues.
07:09 IST, December 10th 2024
Mumbai Accident: 4 Dead, 25 Injured as Bus Crashes into Vehicles in Kurla
At least four people have been killed and 25 others were injured after a bus rammed into pedestrians and vehicles at SG Barve Marg in Kurla West on Monday night, police said. The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) bus was on its way towards Andheri when the accident took place in Kurla West. The bus collided with 30-40 vehicles over a 100-meter stretch before crashing into the RCC column of the Solomon Building, breaking its compound wall, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
Updated 07:56 IST, December 10th 2024