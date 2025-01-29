Maha Kumbh Stampede: Over 30 Feared Injured, PM Modi, Amit Shah Dial CM Yogi - What We Know So Far

Maha Kumbh Nagar: A stampede broke out in the wee hours of morning at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya ‘Amrit Snan’ with over 30 people injured and casualties feared. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has issued guidelines and PM Modi is also closely monitoring the situation - here's what we know so far about the Maha Kumbh Stampede…

Maha Kumbh Stampede: What We Know So Far

Maha Kumbh Stampede: Over 30 Injured, Casualties Feared

A stampede broke out at around 2:30 am today at Maha Kumbh as massive crowd reached Prayagraj for ‘Amrit Snan’ on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya. Barricades near the Triveni Sangam were knocked off due to the unprecedented rush, resulting in a chaos and a stampede broke out; over 30 devotees including women have been injured and casualties are also feared.

PM Modi Dials UP CM Four Times, Closely Monitors Situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has constantly been in touch with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and has called him up four times in the past few hours, to take stock of the situation. PM Modi is closely monitoring the situation. Home Minister Amit Shah has also called up the UP CM after the stampede broke out.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Issues Guidelines

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted a message on social media platform X on Wednesday, advising devotees attending the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj to follow instructions issued by the administration.

"Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj, dear devotees, Please take your holy bath at the ghat nearest to you, and do not attempt to go towards the Sangam Nose. Kindly follow all the instructions given by the administration and cooperate in maintaining order," Yogi Adityanath wrote in his post. He also noted that a bath is taking place at all the ghats of the Sangam. "Do not pay any attention to rumors," the CM added.

What Led to the Stampede at Maha Kumbh on Mauni Amavasya?

While an official statement to confirm the cause of the stampede-like situation is yet to be issued, it is the unprecented rush on Mauni Amavasya, which has triggered this tragic situation in Prayagraj. Thousands of thousands devotees thronged Maha Kumbh Nagar to bathe in the Triveni Sangam on this auspicious occasion, at a particular time, causing a stampede to break out. Eyewitnesses have also revealed that the crowd at Maha Kumbh was poorly managed and there was no one to help during the stampede.

Maha Kumbh Stampede: Eyewitness Accounts

One of the devotees who had come to Prayagraj to participate in the Mauni Amavasya ‘Amrit Snan’ and was unfortunately in the stampede, shared the horrific experience and how her son is injured and in a serious condition. She said, “All of a sudden, we got trapped and a stampede broke out; there was no place for us to enter or get out. People were watching and laughing at us… one of my sons is in a serious condition and I don't know how to manage everything alone.”

Another eyewitness, who had come to Prayagraj from Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district said, “There was no one to help and manage the crowd… a lot of people, at least 30-40 people have been injured, don't know how many of them are safe. My mother too, was injured and is serious… don't know if she is alive or not.”

Maha Kumbh 2025: Mauni Amavastya Amrit Snan to Resume

The Amrit Snan at Maha Kumbh on Mauni Amavasya was halted following the stampede that injured over 30 people with casualties feared. However, the Amrit Snan is now set to resume as situation in the city is coming back to normal. In an announcement, the Akhara Parishad has said, “Conditions are becoming normal, we will resume the Amrit Snan. Will do it at 10 o'clock, saints of Akhara talked to CM Yogi.”

Maha Kumbh: Special Trains Not Cancelled

The Railways has planned to run more than 360 trains from the various stations in the Prayagraj region today. As of now, there is no plan to cancel any special train, says Ministry of Railways.