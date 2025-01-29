Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Appeals To Devotees At Mahakumbh: All Ghats Are Equally Sacred, Take Bath At Nearest One

New Delhi: Global Humanitarian and Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has appealed to all the Mahakumbh devotees to maintain peace and restraint after a stampede-like incident claimed a few lives and injured around 30 people during the early hours on Wednesday – Mauni Amavasya in Prayagraj. The incident took place at around 1-2 am on Wednesday. Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, the city of Sangam where three holy rivers including Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati merge, is hosting the Mahakumbh festival, an occasion which takes once in 12 years. The city is witnessing crores of devotees who are visiting on a daily basis and taking holy dip in Ganga and Sangam. However, on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya which is considered as one of the most sacred, the city witnessed more than the expected influx of devotees. As a result of which, a stampede-like situation erupted near the Triveni Ghat – Sangam Ghat as devotees wanted to take holy dip during the Amrit Snan.

Taking to social media platform X, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said, “All devotees and pilgrims are requested to maintain peace and restraint in Maha Kumbh. This unexpected incident has happened despite the administration making smooth arrangements. I have full sympathy with the families of the pilgrims affected in this. The entire time of Kumbh is very auspicious and all the ghats are equally sacred. Take bath at your nearest ghat and get the full benefit of Kumbh.”

The injured are being treated in hospitals. PM Modi, CM Yogi and other senior leaders have condoled the lives of those who lost their lives and assured all help the injured.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and many other spiritual leaders have urged devotees not to fall for rumours around and take holy dip at nearest ghats from wherever they are located in the city.

The holy bath which was initially halted at various ghats at Mahakumbh has been resumed. All the Akharas, saints, seers, sadhus and Nagasadhus among other spiritual leaders have started taking the holy bath at Sangam in Mahakumbh.