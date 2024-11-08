Published 15:19 IST, November 8th 2024
Metro Services Disrupted in Kolkata After Man Attempts Suicide
The suicide attempt happened at 12.45 pm and normal services along both up and down lines resumed at 1.27 pm.
Kolkata: Metro services on the Dakshineswar-New Garia corridor in Kolkata were disrupted for over 40 minutes on Friday after a man jumped before a train that was approaching the Sovabazar-Sutanuti station on the down line, a spokesperson said.
The 30-year-old man jumped before the approaching train on the down line leading to disruption of services on both up and down lines between Dakshineshwar-Dumdum and Central-Kavi Subhas (New Garia) for 42 minutes.
The man was rushed to hospital but his condition was not immediately known.
