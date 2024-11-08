sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:19 IST, November 8th 2024

Metro Services Disrupted in Kolkata After Man Attempts Suicide

The suicide attempt happened at 12.45 pm and normal services along both up and down lines resumed at 1.27 pm.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kolkata: Metro services on the Dakshineswar-New Garia corridor in Kolkata were disrupted for over 40 minutes on Friday after a man jumped before a train that was approaching the Sovabazar-Sutanuti station on the down line, a spokesperson said.

The suicide attempt happened at 12.45 pm and normal services along both up and down lines resumed at 1.27 pm.

The 30-year-old man jumped before the approaching train on the down line leading to disruption of services on both up and down lines between Dakshineshwar-Dumdum and Central-Kavi Subhas (New Garia) for 42 minutes.

The man was rushed to hospital but his condition was not immediately known.

