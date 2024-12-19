'People Were Screaming, Some Were Crying': Harrowing Eyewitness Account of Mumbai Boat Tragedy

Mumbai: A tragedy unfolded off the coast of Mumbai after a naval speedcraft, undergoing sea trials after an engine replacement, went out of control and collided with the ferry Neelkamal. The Mumbai Boat Tragedy claimed 13 lives and 101 people were rescued. An FIR has been registered in the accident. Eyewitnesses have revealed harrowing details of the tragedy calling it the most ‘horrific and tragic' incident ever.

'People Were Screaming, Some Were Crying': Eyewitness Accounts of Mumbai Boat Tragedy

The drivers of a couple of boats who were among the first to reach the site of the accident between a ferry and a Navy craft off the Mumbai coast said they never witnessed such a horrific event in their lives. Arif Bamane, a driver of the Mumbai Port Trust (MBPT) pilot boat Poorva, said, "When we reached there, the situation was tragic and completely chaotic. People were screaming for help, and some were crying,". He added that they prioritised rescuing women and children.

Bamane said a fishing trawler and another tourist boat had already arrived at the scene before them. Bamane said he and his team were heading to Mumbai from Jawahar Deep on Wednesday evening when the control room gave the information about the accident. They were instructed to reach the spot near JD5 as quickly as possible. He said their boat had only four people aboard, but they did their best to rescue the stranded individuals before other boats arrived. Among those crying for help, there were three to four foreigners, he said.

‘A Small Girl Was Lying Motionless, Water Had Entered Her Lungs’

"We tried to save as many people as possible," Bamane said, adding that they rescued about 20-25 people, who were later transferred to naval boats that arrived at the scene. With 18 years of boat driving experience, Bamane said he had witnessed small rescue operations before but Wednesday's incident was the most horrific and tragic. This is the biggest rescue operation that I have seen so far, he said.

He recalled a small girl lying motionless as water had entered her lungs. They performed chest compressions on her and helped her breathe again. Slowly, her breathing became normal, he said.

‘I Have Never Witnessed Such An Incident’

Iqbal Gothekar, a driver of a small tourist boat, told PTI that about 25-30 minutes after his boat departed from Elephanta Island at around 3.35 pm, he learned of the incident and was one of the first to reach the accident site. Gothekar, who has been a boat driver since 2004, said the people on the capsized boat were frantically waving their hands for help.

He said by the time they reached the spot, a fishing trawler had also arrived. A native of Raigad district, Gothekar stated that his boat rescued 16 people, bringing them safely to the Gateway of India. The rescued individuals were taken to a police post. "In my career, I have never witnessed such an incident," Gothekar said while recounting the event.

‘…The Boat Was Already Sinking’

Recounting the chaos after the collision, a passenger said, “I boarded the ferry at around 3:30 PM. About 10 kilometres into the sea, a speeding boat rammed into us. Water began flooding the ferry, and the driver immediately instructed everyone to wear life jackets. I managed to put mine on, but by then, the boat was already sinking. I swam for nearly 15 minutes before another boat arrived to rescue us. “The passenger also noted that children were on board, and life jackets were not distributed until the ferry began taking on water…”

PM Announces Ex-Gratia for Next of Kin of Deceased And Those Injured

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased in the boat mishap in Mumbai on Wednesday.

In a post on X, PMO India said, "The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the boat mishap in Mumbai. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."According to PMO, PM Modi said, "The boat mishap in Mumbai is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover soon. Those affected are being assisted by the authorities."

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces Ex-Gratia

The Chief Minister announced that an ex-gratia of Rs5 lakh would be provided from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the families of those who lost their lives.

Addressing the media, CM Fadnavis said, “Near Mumbai, on Buchar Island, a passenger vessel named Neelkamal capsized around 3:55 pm after colliding with a Navy boat. So far, 101 people have been rescued, but 13 lives have been lost as of 7:30 pm. Among the deceased, 10 were civilians, and three were Navy personnel. Two critically injured individuals are being treated at Navy Dockyard Hospital. The Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and police deployed 11 crafts and four helicopters for the rescue operation. However, the operation is still ongoing, and further information will be available by tomorrow morning regarding any missing persons. Families of those who lost their lives will receive an ex-gratia of Rs5 lakh from the CM Relief Fund. The incident will be jointly investigated by the police and the Indian Navy.”

Mumbai Boat Tragedy: Death Toll Climbs to 13, 101 People Rescued

The Neelkamal ferry was on its way to Elephanta Islands, a popular tourist destination near Mumbai, when the speed boat crashed into it around 4 pm. The tragic incident occurred when a naval speedcraft, undergoing sea trials after an engine replacement, went out of control and collided with the ferry Neelkamal. According to Indian Navy officials, the boat’s newly installed engine malfunctioned, getting stuck at full throttle, which led to the collision.

“The incident happened when a naval speed-craft undergoing trials in the sea went out of control and rammed into the ferry. The naval boat’s engine had been recently changed and the new engine was being tested. The engine got stuck in full throttle and the boat went out of control and rammed into the ferry Neelkamal. The naval boat had 6 persons on board including 2 naval personnel and 4 members from the firm which had supplied the engine. The ferry had 80 adult passengers along with five crew members. The number of children present on the ferry is being ascertained as they were not issued tickets…", Indian Navy said in a statement.