No Shorts Please! Siddhivinayak Temple Bans 'Inappropriate' Clothes, Implements Dress Code | Detailed Guidelines Here
Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple’s management committee has announced the implementation of a strict dress code for all devotees.
New Delhi: Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple’s management committee on Tuesday announced the implementation of a strict dress code for all devotees visiting the temple.
The management committee issued a statement saying, “Devotees visiting Shri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple should wear clothes that maintain decency and respect for the holiness of the temple. Those wearing inappropriate attire, such as cut-off jeans, skirts, revealing clothes, or minimal clothing, will not be allowed to have darshan (viewing) of Lord Ganapati.”
It further stated, “Devotees are urged to wear attire that is in line with the values of Indian culture and respect the sacred atmosphere of the temple."
