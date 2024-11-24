PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' Address Today After Big Win in Maharashtra | LIVE

Mann Ki Baat | Image: Mann Ki Baat

Mann Ki Baat is set to host the 116th edition of his monthly radio program of 'mann ki baat' today, after landslide victory in Maharashtra assembly polls with the BJP getting 133 seats alone, just a little behind of majority mark. Now, all eyes are on the CM face as BJP is alone near the majority mark, with Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde being the big contenders for the post. Moreover, the JMM-led INDI block in state also secured a clear win in the assembly elections. The 'Mann ki Baat' program airs on the last Sunday of every month and is broadcasted on All India Radio, Doordarshan, and various online platforms. The program started on October 3, 2014, and has since become a significant platform for the Prime Minister to communicate directly with the citizens.