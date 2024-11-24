Published 08:45 IST, November 24th 2024
PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' Address Today After Big Win in Maharashtra | LIVE
Mann Ki Baat is set to host the 116th edition of his monthly radio program of 'mann ki baat' today, after landslide victory in Maharashtra assembly polls with the BJP getting 133 seats alone, just a little behind of majority mark. Now, all eyes are on the CM face as BJP is alone near the majority mark, with Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde being the big contenders for the post. Moreover, the JMM-led INDI block in state also secured a clear win in the assembly elections. The 'Mann ki Baat' program airs on the last Sunday of every month and is broadcasted on All India Radio, Doordarshan, and various online platforms. The program started on October 3, 2014, and has since become a significant platform for the Prime Minister to communicate directly with the citizens.
AQI in Chandni Chowk is at 349 as smog engulfs Delhi
Smog engulfs the Red Fort and surrounding areas as the air quality deteriorates to 'Very Poor' category in several parts of the national capital, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). AQI in Chandni Chowk is at 349
08:44 IST, November 24th 2024
Mumbai wakes up to layer of smog lingering in the air
Mumbai city wakes up to a layer of smog lingering in the air.
08:34 IST, November 24th 2024
Delhi Police constable murder: Main accused killed, another injured during encounter
The main accused in the murder of Delhi Police constable Kiranpal was killed in an encounter with a joint team of local police and Special Cell in the Sangam Vihar area of South Delhi, police said.
07:54 IST, November 24th 2024
'People of Maharashtra rejected politics of appeasement': Piyush Goyal after Mahayuti victory
Union Minister Piyush Goyal termed Mahayuti's win in Maharashtra a 'good message' to accelerate the goal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's developed India 2047, adding that the people in Maharashtra supported the good work done by PM Modi.
07:41 IST, November 24th 2024
Security forces launches massive search operations in Jammu
Security forces have launched massive search operations near Tirupati Balaji Mandir in Jammu.
This comes after inputs of some suspected explosives in the area; no explosive recovered so far.
Senior officers of Jammu and Kashmir police as well as Special operations group are on the spot
07:16 IST, November 24th 2024
Centre will hold all-party meet today ahead of Winter Session of Parliament
The centre will hold an all-party meeting today ahead of Winter Session of Parliament. The meeting to be presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
The winter session will commence tomorrow and will continue till December 20
07:15 IST, November 24th 2024
Seven killed, four injured in RTC bus-auto collision in Andhra's Anantapur
As many as seven people were killed and four others were critically injured after an RTC bus collided with an auto carrying agricultural labourers near Thalagaspalle in Garldinne Mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district.
As per district police, 12 agricultural labourers from Nellutla village in Kuttluru Mandal were travelling in an auto to work in Garldinne.
06:54 IST, November 24th 2024
UP CM Yogi Adityanath celebrates outside BJP office after assembly bypoll results
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday celebrated outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office by bursting crackers after the results of the by-elections to nine assembly seats in the state were declared.
06:53 IST, November 24th 2024
PM Modi accuses Congress of being parasitic party, says 'ek hain to safe hain' has become 'mahamantra' of country
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Congress after BJP-led alliance's, historic victory in the Maharashtra assembly polls, alleging that it "'parjeevi" party that "sinks boat of its allies".
He also emphasised his 'Ek hain toh safe hain' slogan, saying that biggest message of Maharashtra elections is unity.
06:53 IST, November 24th 2024
BJP clinches most assembly bypolls; Congress wins both Wayanad, Nanded Lok Sabha seats
The Election Commission of India on Saturday declared the results of by-polls of 48 assembly seats held across 13 states with BJP and its allies winning majority of the seats while Congress won both Lok Sabha constituencies of Wayanad in Kerala and Nanded in Maharashtra.
