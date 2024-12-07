Farmers Pause ‘Delhi Chalo’ March for Today, Likely to Hold Talks with Government | LIVE

Published 07:03 IST, December 7th 2024
Farmers Pause 'Delhi Chalo' March for Today, Likely to Hold Talks with Government
The ‘Dilli Chalo’ march was halted on Friday after multiple rounds of tear gas were fired at the protesting farmers. A ‘jatha’ (group) of 101 farmers had begun their march towards the national capital from the Shambhu protest site. At least seven farmers were injured during the clashes.
09:45 IST, December 7th 2024
Varanasi: Students stage protest demanding removal of mosque from college campus
Tempers ran high at Uday Pratap College here after a large group of students staged a demonstration demanding the removal of a mosque from the campus.
On Friday, hundreds of students gathered at the college gate, shouting "Jai Shri Ram" and waving saffron flags. They attempted to enter the campus, but were stopped by police.
Student leader Vivekanand Singh said if the land on which the mosque stands does not belong to the Waqf board, the structure should be removed from there.
He added that if namaz continues to be offered at the mosque, students would respond by reciting the Hanuman Chalisa there.
09:44 IST, December 7th 2024
Four BJP MLAs to take oath as ministers in Assam cabinet today
Four Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs will take the oath as ministers in the Assam cabinet on Saturday.
The swearing-in ceremony of the newly inducted ministers in the Council of Ministers of Assam will be held at Srimanta Sankardeva International Auditorium in Guwahati at noon.
Four times BJP MLA Prasanta Phookan who is representing Dibrugarh assembly constituency, Kaushik Rai from Lakhipur assembly constituency, Krishnendu Paul from Patharkandi constituency and Rupesh Gowala from Doomdooma constituency will take the oath as minister.
09:41 IST, December 7th 2024
Arms and ammunition seized in Manipur
A cache of arms and ammunition was seized by security forces in Manipur's Thoubal district, a police statement said on Saturday.The seizure was made during a search operation in the foothills of Pechi Chinglak on Friday.The arms and ammunition seized include an SMG carbine with magazine, three hand grenades, four cartridges, a bayonet and a radio set, among others.
08:56 IST, December 7th 2024
Shinde has demanded home from BJP, talks in progress on portfolio allocation: Sena MLA
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has demanded the crucial home department from the BJP and talks on portfolio allocation are in progress, Shiv Sena MLA Bharat Gogavale said.Gogavale, an aide of Shinde who heads the Shiv Sena, on Friday said the cabinet expansion is likely to take place between December 11 and 16, just ahead of the winter session of the state legislature.
08:54 IST, December 7th 2024
BPSC protest: Khan Sir released from Patna's Gardanibagh police station
Educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan, also known as Khan Sir was released from Patna's Gardanibagh Police Station on Friday night after being in detention.
The YouTuber was joined after he joined the protests by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants in Patna earlier on Friday against the commission over the anticipated changes in exam pattern.
08:53 IST, December 7th 2024
Indian Army honours Manipuri boy for winning President's bronze medal at NDA
The Indian Army has honoured Cadet Jodha Thongjaomayum in Imphal for winning the President's Bronze Medal at the 147th course passing out parade of the National Defence Academy (NDA) on November 30, 2024.
"The Indian Army felicitated Cadet Jodha Thongjaomayum at Imphal for winning the prestigious President's Bronze Medal during the passing out parade of 147th course of National Defence Academy (NDA) on 30th Nov 2024 at Khadakwasla, Pune," as per an official release.
08:18 IST, December 7th 2024
Delhi: Two shooters, wanted in Mundka murder case, arrested after brief exchange of fire
A team from the Special Cell has arrested the two shooters wanted in the Mundka murder case after a brief exchange of gunfire in Rohini on Thursday night, Delhi police said.
The accused have been identified as Narender alias Khilla resident of Kami Sonepat village, Haryana (age 24 years). He is the main conspirator of the murder and was in contact with jailed members of Tillu Gang as well as handler abroad. The other accused is Abhishek alias Ankit resident of Panipat, Haryana (Age 22 years). He is an active shooter and recruited a co-accused for the murder.
08:17 IST, December 7th 2024
AAI Chairman Vipin Kumar inspects new terminal building of Patna Airport
Vipin Kumar, Chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) visited Patna Airport on Friday reviewed the ongoing works of the New Terminal Building and instructed the agencies and engineers at the site to expedite and complete all remaining works to make the airport ready by January 2025.
He was accompanied by Dr Sharad Kumar, Member (Operations), AAI; Anil Kumar Gupta, Member (Planning), AAI and the team of engineers at the site.
08:16 IST, December 7th 2024
Four people, two children injured in gas blast in Lucknow, says DCP
In a gas explosion at an illegal cylinder refilling site, six people including two children were left with injuries and were rushed to a Trauma Centre in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, a police official said on Friday.
According to the police, the fire station received information about the blast in the Dubagga area where four people suffered injuries and two children from the neighbourhood were also injured. There was a possibility of even a bigger incident given the number of cylinders recovered at the location, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Omveer Singh said.
08:07 IST, December 7th 2024
Punjab Police dismantles cross-border terror module, arrests 10 people
In a major operation, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police took apart a cross-border terror module linked to Pakistan-based operatives by arresting 10 people, including four main operatives and six involved in providing logistic assistance, officials said on Friday.
According to the police, the terror module, operated by Harvinder Rinda and his foreign-based associates Happy Passian and Jeevan Fauji, was planning an attack on a police establishment in Punjab's Batala.
07:51 IST, December 7th 2024
Thin layer of smog engulfs Delhi as AQI dipped to 'Poor' category
A thin layer of smog engulfs the area around India Gate as the Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi continues to be in the 'poor' category as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
07:48 IST, December 7th 2024
Court granted 7 days of police custody of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan
The hearing for police custody of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, who was arrested by the Crime Branch for being a member of the Organized Crime Syndicate of fugitive gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu, was held in the Court on December 6.
07:09 IST, December 7th 2024
India's inclusive growth applauded by international community: K Subramanian
The world is bullish on India, the country's top economist, currently executive director of the International Monetary Fund has said, noting that India’s public digital infrastructure and inclusive growth is not only being talked about but also applauded by the international community.
“I think the Indian economy has been growing overall very well. Post-COVID, the growth rate has consistently been seven per cent. Of course, there's been a little bit of a dip this quarter. Partly it is because of the slowdown in capital expenditures. That itself is because of some of the election cycles. Also, there's been some impact on exports. But I expect this dip to be temporary,” Krishnamurthy V Subramanian, Executive Director at IMF.
06:56 IST, December 7th 2024
Allahabad HC dismisses Congress leader Pawan Khera's plea in defamation case
The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a petition filed by Congress leader Pawan Khera challenging the rejection of his request for a clean chit in a case related to alleged defamatory comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's father and linking the prime minister with major industrialists.
The petition was filed against a January 5 order of the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) in Lucknow that had refused to dismiss the case. Khera had challenged the decision at the revisional court, which upheld the CJM's order.
The petition was dismissed by the Lucknow bench of the high court on December 3 and the order uploaded on Thursday.
06:55 IST, December 7th 2024
Motion to declare 1984 anti-Sikh violence in India as genocide in Canadian Parliament fails
Motion to declare 1984 anti-Sikh violence in India as genocide in Canadian Parliament fails.
"Already hearing a number of Nos", Speaker of Canadian Parliament. Motion by 2 Canadian politicians supportive of Khalistani ideology.
