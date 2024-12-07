Farmers Pause ‘Delhi Chalo’ March for Today, Likely to Hold Talks with Government | LIVE | Image: PTI

The ‘Dilli Chalo’ march was halted on Friday after multiple rounds of tear gas were fired at the protesting farmers. A ‘jatha’ (group) of 101 farmers had begun their march towards the national capital from the Shambhu protest site. At least seven farmers were injured during the clashes.

In other news, Putin has accepted India's invitation to visit in 2025.