'Salam Walekum': Robert Vadra Joins Muslim Community For Iftar At Bengaluru's Khadria Masjid

Bengaluru: Businessman and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband, Robert Vadra, on Thursday joined the Muslim community for iftar at Masjid-E-Khadria in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Vadra participated in the Ramadan fast-breaking prayers and interacted with people present at the mosque.

Robert Vadra expressed joy for vising the mosque during the month of Ramzan and said, "Salam Walekum. I am very happy to be here during the month of Ramadan." He also expressed delight for being invited to the mosque and for the love and the warm welcome he was given.