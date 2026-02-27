Updated 27 February 2026 at 00:17 IST
'Salam Walekum': Robert Vadra Joins Muslim Community For Iftar At Bengaluru's Khadria Masjid
Businessman and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband, Robert Vadra, on Thursday joined the Muslim community for iftar at Masjid-E-Khadria in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Vadra participated in the Ramadan fast-breaking prayers and interacted with people present at the mosque.
Robert Vadra expressed joy for vising the mosque during the month of Ramzan and said, "Salam Walekum. I am very happy to be here during the month of Ramadan." He also expressed delight for being invited to the mosque and for the love and the warm welcome he was given.
"I am happy to be here with everyone."
"Maulana sahab prayed for me and my family. I am grateful for his blessings. I will carry the blessings back to my family." he added.
