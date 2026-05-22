BREAKING: Samarth Singh Taken Into Police Custody Over Wife Twisha Sharma's Mysterious Death

Bhopal: Twisha Sharma's husband Samarth Singh, who attemped to surrender in Jabalpur court on Friday after absconding for 10 days, has been taken into police custody in the death case of his wife, who was found dead under suspicious circumstances. He is likely to be arrested shortly.

This comes shortly after he reached the court in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, to surrender himself. However, the divisional judge refused to accept his surrender, directing him to surrender in Bhopal, the original jurisdiction of the alleged crime.

Samarth Singh's lawyer reportedly claimed that his client reached Jabalpur to surrender because he feared that there could be a threat to his life if he went to Bhopal.

Earlier in the day, Samarth's lawyer, Senior Advocate Mrigendra Singh, informed the Madhya Pradesh High Court that his client wished to withdraw the anticipatory bail plea and surrender before the trial court. This came days after a lookout circular was issued against Samarth, with police also offering Rs 30,000 as reward for any information leading to his arrest.

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Twisha Sharma's Mysterious Death

Twisha Sharma, who was former Miss Pune, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on the night of May 12 under suspicious circumstances. She had married Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth in December 2025, roughly five months before her death.

The official post-mortem cited hanging as the cause of death, but her family pointed to multiple injury marks on her body, alleging that she was murdered, and did not commit suicide. It is also alleged that Twisha terminated her pregnancy after her husband questioned her whose child she was carrying, accusing her of having extra-marital affair.