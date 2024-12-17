Sanjay Singh in Trouble? Goa CM's Wife Files 100 Crore Defamation Case Against AAP MP

Panaji: A Goa court has served a notice to AAP MP Sanjay Singh in response to a ₹100 crore defamation lawsuit filed by CM Pramod Sawant's wife. She accuses Singh of associating her with a cash-for-jobs scam and demands an apology. Singh is required to reply to the court by January 10, 2025.

Sanjay Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, recently held a press conference in Delhi, during which he reportedly made allegations against Sulakshana Sawant, the wife of CM Pramod Sawant.

Sulakshana Sawant filed a complaint to the civil court in Bicholim, North Goa. The ad-hoc civil judge reviewed the case and issued a notice to Sanjay Singh, requiring a response by January 10, 2025.

BJP MLA Krishna V. Salkar stated, "In the job scam, allegations were made against the CM's wife, which is unfair. Sulakshana, the CM's wife, has always worked as a party worker. Dragging the family into this to defame the CM is wrong. We have filed a defamation case, and the CM has decided to take strict action against the culprits."

Sulakshana Sawant, through her lawyers, asked the court to order Singh to issue an apology, clarifying that the defamatory video, article, and interview were false, not fact-based, and to offer an unconditional apology, according to her complaint.

The complainant also requested the court to issue an injunction, preventing Singh from making any public statements defaming her on social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

Several aspirants across Goa filed complaints, claiming they were pressured to pay large sums to individuals who promised to secure government jobs for them.

The Chief Minister stated that the state police are carrying out a transparent investigation into the alleged cash-for-jobs scam.