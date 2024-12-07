SP Pulls Out of MVA in Maharashtra Over Uddhav Sena’s Stand on Babri Demolition | Image: ANI

Mumbai: The Samajwadi Party (SP) announced its decision to withdraw from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Saturday, citing its dissatisfaction with the Shiv Sena (UBT)’s stance on the Babri Masjid demolition.

The SP’s announcement came after Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Milind Narvekar shared a post hailing the demolition and an accompanying advertisement in a newspaper praising the act of demolition of Babri Masjid.

Samajwadi Party Expresses Discontent

SP leader Raees Shaikh said the party is upset with Uddhav Thackeray’s party. “We are upset with the stand of Uddhav Sena on the Babri Masjid. Uddhav Thackeray became a part of the MVA by accepting the ideology of secularism. We have made our stand clear: if Uddhav Thackeray doesn’t clarify his position on the Babri Masjid, we will have to rethink our support,” Shaikh told Republic.

He added, “We have informed Akhilesh Yadav about the situation and will take a decision soon.”

Narvekar Shares Post on Demolished Babri Masjid

Maharashtra SP unit chief Abu Azmi highlighted the reasons behind the decision. “An advertisement was given by Shiv Sena (UBT) in a newspaper congratulating those who demolished Babri masjid. His (Uddhav Thackeray) aide has also posted on X hailing the demolition of the mosque,” he said.

Azmi confirmed the decision to quit the MVA. “We are quitting the MVA. I am speaking to (Samajwadi Party president) Akhilesh Singh Yadav,” he told PTI.