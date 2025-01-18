Don't Call Me Stupid: Employee Confronts CEO During Heated Argument, Video Goes Viral

CEO of a company is under fire for calling a female employee 'stupid' during an argument | Image: Screengrab, Vishnu Prasad, LinkedIn

New Delhi: Amid the 90-work-hour debate, a video is going viral on social media showing an argument between the CEO and employees of a company where one of the employees confronted the boss for calling her ‘stupid’. The argument erupted between the CEO of Stack Wealth’s Smriti Tomar and employees over their salary issue.

The video shows employees of the company having an argument with the CEO as allegedly it appears that their final payments were either put on hold or not being paid at all.

The CEO is possibly heard saying that any person who has not met the target or made at least one sale won't receive Full and Final Payment (FNF).

During the heated argument, the CEO calls one of the employees ‘stupid’ as she didn’t understand what her boss was telling. However, the employee immediately responded back and questioned her conduct.

Tomar said, "I'm not obliged to explain you every single thing… it’s on performance basis… any person who is not doing one sale… is any way… a day, a day stupid… not a week…”

Listening this, the female employee questioned her conduct and said, "Don’t call me stupid, this is not the way to speak to an employee…”

As the argument continued, Tomar told other employees, “there is nothing to discuss… if they have not done enough sales, they are not getting the settlement”.

Amid all this, the employees further argued and mentioned about their contracts as they tried to confront the boss. In her defence, Tomar responded saying, “What’s the issue, I’ll send another mail…”

The video was shared on LinkedIn by a former employee of Stack Wealth, Vishnu Prasad, who also called out the toxic atmosphere in the company saying that he was sacked a day after he was supposed to receive his monthly pay in January. When he questioned why his December salary was not paid, the company said he didn’t meet the benchmark.

“I'm exposing the shocking truth about StackWealth, a company that promised me the word but delivered only exploitation and heartache,” Vishnu Prasad wrote in his LinkedIn post.

“After joining in November,As a fresher in Fintech I dedicated myself to delivering exceptional results, I have met with excellent clients and successfully persuaded them to invest through same firm.But despite my hard work, I was abruptly terminated on January 4th without notice, justification, or clarification,” he mentioned.

“The most shocking part? My salary for December was withheld, and I was informed about my termination just a day after I should have received my pay. This is a clear breach of trust and a violation of my rights as an employee,” he wrote.

"When I asked for clarification on my termination, I was met with a vague response: "Your performance wasn't enough." But here's the truth: I was one of many employees terminated that day, without any valid reason. We discovered that StackWealth owes 7.5 lakhs in unpaid rent for their office building. And when confronted, *they respond with rude behavior, misbehavior, and even use bad words," he wrote on LinkedIn.