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  • 'Students Not Alone': Rahul Gandhi, Supriya Sule, Other INDIA Bloc MPs March To Gandhi Smriti, Pay Homage To NEET Victims

'Students Not Alone': Rahul Gandhi, Supriya Sule, Other INDIA Bloc MPs March To Gandhi Smriti, Pay Homage To NEET Victims

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday led over 100 INDIA bloc MPs to Gandhi Smriti to pay homage to NEET-UG students who committed suicide after the exam papers were leaked.

Nidhi Sinha
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'Students Not Alone': Rahul Gandhi, Supriya Sule, Other INDIA Bloc MPs March To Gandhi Smriti, Pay Homage To NEET Victims
'Students Not Alone': Rahul Gandhi, Supriya Sule, Other INDIA Bloc MPs March To Gandhi Smriti, Pay Homage To NEET Victims | Image: X

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday led over 100 INDIA bloc leaders from his residence to Gandhi Smriti on Tees January Marg in Delhi to pay homage to NEET-UG students who committed suicide after the exam papers were leaked.

The march was joined by leaders from NCP (SP), Samajwadi Party (SP), JMM, CPI and Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD).

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi and other leaders were seen holding the National Flag of India as they marched towards Gandhi Smriti amid heavy police barricading.

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‘Students Not Alone’

Before boarding a bus to Gandhi Smriti, Rahul Gandhi said, “We go to remember the students we lost - the children driven to take their own lives after the NEET paper leak.” "And we go to stand with the students who lie injured today - beaten for peacefully demanding justice and accountability," he added.

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He further stressed that India’s students are not alone and the entire Opposition stands with them and their demands.

'Democracy Being Destroyed'

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi claimed that democracy is "being destroyed" in India, adding, "Mahatma Gandhi ji sacrificed his life for democracy, and countless people became martyrs fighting for independence."

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She further questioned, "Did they sacrifice their lives so that their children could be beaten, just because their papers are being leaked and they are demanding accountability for it?"

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 Nidhi Sinha
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