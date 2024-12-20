India's Culture Reclaiming its Glory: Gajendra Shekhawat Addresses Republic Bharat 'Sangam' Summit

New Delhi: The Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat delivered the opening address at the Republic Bharat Sangam Summit taking place at the Republic Media Network Headquarters in Noida. The Union Minister highlights the glorious history of the country, how people from across the world came to India to study it's rich culture and how today, India's culture is reclaiming its glory.

Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat's Opening Address at Republic Bharat Sangam

The Union Minister began his address by highlighting the positive energy that the Republic Media Network's office exuberates. After thanking the Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and his team for organising the Republic Bharat Summit, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat starts talking about the Indian history that highlighted the nation's beautiful history.

The Union Culture and Tourism Minister recounted the Nalanda incident where our Indian literature was destroyed and how several people made an attempt to attack the country's rich culture. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that while several attempts were made to attack Indian culture in the past, it is now reclaiming its glory and the entire world is witnessing it.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat went on to say that as a nation, we are proud of our culture and it is being respected by the world. He also said that apart from the culture, India is progressing in all spheres and this is also being recognised by the world. At the Republic Bharat Sangam Summit, the Union Minister has spoken about the how India is the emerging as the fastest growing economy in the world and how as a soft power, India will lead the world.

Republic Bharat Sangam - Sahitya, Sur aur Shakti

Republic Bharat is hosting Sangam - Sahitya, Sur aur Shakti (Literature, Music, and Power) on Friday, December 20, at its headquarters in Noida Sector 158. The event brings together figures from the world of music, literature, and culture on the Republic platform.

Several distinguished personalities are expected to attend the Republic Bharat Sangam. The guest list includes Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, actor Anupam Kher, singer Swati Mishra, poet Anamika Ambar Jain, Kathak dancer Dr Sonal Mansingh, humorist Surendra Sharma, actor Raghubir Yadav, actors Annu Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam and many more.