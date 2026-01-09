Power Of Protein: Why India Needs It And What's Driving The Market

Protein is an essential nutrient that plays a crucial role in maintaining overall health and well-being. As per experts, it's vital for building and repairing tissues, producing enzymes and hormones, and supporting immune function. However, despite its importance, many Indians still struggle to meet their daily protein requirements, making it an important issue. Protein deficiency can lead to a range of health issues, including weakened immunity, muscle loss, and fatigue. On the other hand, adequate protein intake can help with weight management, improve bone health, and even support mental well-being.

In recent times, with the growing awareness of protein's benefits, Indians are increasingly turning to protein-rich diets and supplements, boosting the protein market. The analysts suggested that India's protein market is booming, driven by rising health consciousness, changing dietary habits, and a growing fitness culture. It is undergoing a major shift, driven by rising health consciousness, sports nutrition adoption, and large-scale protein fortification in food, beverage, nutraceutical, and animal feed ecosystems. The country's protein ingredients market, spanning food processing, beverages, nutraceuticals, and feed applications, is currently valued at USD 1.5-2.1 billion in 2024-25 and is projected to reach USD 2.1-2.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6-7%.

The central government has been actively working to address the country's protein needs through various initiatives. With a growing population and increasing demand for nutritious food, ensuring adequate protein production and consumption has become a priority. The government has launched several schemes to promote pulses production, provide price assurance to farmers, and support sustainable agriculture practices.

One of the key initiatives is the Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses, which aims to make India self-sufficient in pulses production by 2030-31. Apart from this, other programs like POSHAN Abhiyaan, ICDS, PM POSHAN, and Anaemia Mukt Bharat show the government's resolve at improving protein production, consumption, and nutrition in India.

Protein Market Overview

The growth is fuelled by increasing demand for protein-rich products, particularly among the country's burgeoning middle class. The consumer-facing protein supplements market, covering protein powders, RTD drinks, bars, and capsules, is valued at USD 0.9-1.2 billion in 2024-25 and is expected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2034, reflecting 6-10% CAGR growth.

As India emerges as a high-growth consumer of protein nutrition and a future supplier of plant-based protein ingredients, the industry is poised for a structural transformation. With B2B demand, plant protein adoption, and malnutrition convergence driving policy focus, 2026 could mark the year India accelerates toward a self-reliant and export-oriented protein economy.

The Indian protein market is experiencing a fundamental change, driven by rising health consciousness and sports nutrition adoption. The overall protein ingredients market is projected to reach USD 9.6 billion by 2035, accelerating at a strong CAGR of 10.5-11%.

Protein Market, Malnutrition and Government Policy Initiatives

The plant-based protein market is expected to surge from USD 550 million in 2024 to nearly USD 2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 14-15%. The growth is driven by increasing demand for sustainable and healthy protein sources, particularly among the country's growing vegan and vegetarian population.

The Indian whey protein market is valued at USD 178.45 million in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 214.62 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.76%. The market's growth is driven by increasing health consciousness among consumers, a rising preference for protein-rich diets, and the expanding fitness and wellness industry.

The plant protein sector currently attracts 5% GST across plant-based dairy, meat, and poultry alternative food categories. The key industry asks for Budget 2026 include duty drawback for exporters, GST reduction on logistics, and inclusion of protein-fortified staples under PM POSHAN. “India’s protein market is not just growing, it is structurally transforming. The real acceleration is in B2B manufacturing, plant protein innovation, and export-linked nutrition ecosystems. Companies must now scale with scientific formulations, affordability and fortification at the core," says CS Jadhav, CEO, Nutricircle Ltd.

Despite gradual improvements, India continues to carry one of the world's highest burdens of child malnutrition. The government has launched initiatives such as POSHAN Abhiyaan, ICDS, PM POSHAN, and Anaemia Mukt Bharat to address this issue. India continues to rely on imports for premium protein concentrates, isolates, and supplements. However, the country is slowly scaling as a supplier, with exports growing 64% in value since 2019.