Atma Shakti Trust Is Working At The Grassroots To Empower Rural Women In India

Due to growing water scarcity in most rural areas, women travel thousands of kilometres to fetch water for their daily needs. Many NGOs have been working at the grassroots to reverse this situation. Atma Shakti Trust is one such NGO that has been working along with the government in rural & tribal regions like Podapathar in Odisha.

Podapathar is a village in Odisha known for its coal reserves & extensive mining activity. The area lacks access to potable water due to which locals, especially, women, have to travel long distances to fetch clean, drinkable water for their daily activities. Thanks to Atma Shakti Trust's efforts, the locals now have access to hand pumps & clean drinking water. Founded in 1995, Atma Shakti Trust has been involved in various social activities like women empowerment, rural & tribal upliftment, etc.

"The main motive of Atma Shakti trust is to bridge the gap in remote areas where the government cannot reach. We try to mobilise people from these regions to put forward their grievances to the government. We are currently associated with 1 million families & we are working along with the government, and that's more important," says Ruchi Kashyap, Executive Trustee, Atma Shakti Trust.

