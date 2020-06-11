Ola Ride Safe India: Decoding The Future Of Public Mobility In India

Ola: Ride Safe India is an initiative in association with Republic Media Network to highlight the contributions made by Ola Cabs to ensure the safety and hygiene of its consumers. India is currently in its fifth phase of the nationwide lockdown. There are considerable amounts of relaxation in the green and orange zones. However, the citizens realize that the outdoors spaces are yet to be declared completely free of risk. An efficient transport network is a vital element for the efficient running of a city and is also an irreplaceable aspect of urban life. Ola has taken up the charge to assure the safest rides to its customers.

In this special episode of Ola Ride Safe India, the esteemed panel moderated by Arnab Goswami (Managing Director and Editor in Chief, Republic Media Network) and Shivani Gupta (Associate Editor, Republic TV) consists of Bhavish Aggarwal (Co-Founder and CEO, Ola Cabs), Shri Nitin Gadkari (Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), Shreya Gadepallic (South Asia Director, ITDP), Sanjeev Sanyal (Principal Economic Advisor, Ministry of Finance, Government of India), and Professor Shailendra Saxena (Professor and Head, Centre for Advance Research, KGMU). They discuss the many initiatives taken by the public and private sectors to ensure a smooth run of the country post the lockdown. As the administration is gradually opening up the public spaces, citizens are looking forward to many lifestyle changes owing to their own security. The panel also talked about the problems that many of the sectors faced amidst the lockdown as there was a major setback in income.

“We did a bunch of things for our drivers. We gave them loans from our balance sheets, which went interest free to almost 2 lakh of our driver partners. We also provided medical care support to many of our drivers and their families.” - Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-Founder and CEO, Ola Cabs

“It is not practically possible to extend the lock down in the country. The citizens have to take self-precaution and ensure their own safety with the measures that are declared by the government. We need to understand that the only way forward is to learn the art of living with Corona.” – Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India.

“We are doing some work to ensure that the standards of hygiene are high. For example, there is a screen set up between the drivers and the commuters in all transports, be it a four-wheeler or an auto. This is to make sure that both the passenger and the driver feel safe and confident. There is a restriction on the number of passenger in the car. We also enforce safety instructions like wearing a mask during all rides.” - Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-Founder and CEO, Ola Cabs

The Corona outbreak in 2020 has brought about drastic changes across the world. Many countries on a global scale were under lockdowns, imposed by the government. India also has been facing a nationwide lockdown since March 2020. 35% of the commuters have opted for a change in their mode of transport post COVID. There is also a major dependency on private transport than metros or local trains.

With the ‘unlocking’ of the country, the responsibility of getting a city up and running has fallen upon the commuters and mobility partners. The public transport sector is leaving no stones unturned to ensure that the public is provided with safe and secure travel, also keeping in mind, the new necessity – social distancing. The Ola CEO also takes this as an opportunity to ensure that the innovations that are taking place now are to be the ‘new normal’ in the future.

