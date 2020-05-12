90s Beauty Trends That Fashionistas Hope Never Come Back, Check The List

The 90s was a very different time for fashion and beauty trends. While some were a rage, others were a miss by epic proportions. However, beauty trends and fashion trends from the era seem to be making a comeback again. But, while some trends are worth bringing back, others are better left in the 90s. To make sure one avoids making makeup faux pass, here is a list of cringe-worthy 90s beauty trends that people hope do not come back.

Extremely thin eyebrows

They seem to have been a rage among young actors who wanted to look mature. This was probably because eyebrows get thin with age and older women tend to have thinner brows. However, they were a major beauty miss and one of those 90s beauty trends to avoid.

Image credit: Aishwarya Rai Instagram, Aishwaryaqueen Instagram

Dark lipliners

Whoever can forget those over-the-top dark lips liners applied with lighter shades of lipsticks which were a rage in 90s beauty trends. Many female actors of the 90s were seen sporting this trend in an effort to look pretty and make their lips look thinner. But one cannot fail to admit they were extremely cringeworthy and one can only pray they don't come back.

Image credit: Urvashi Dholakia Instagram, Komolikamems Instagram

Nicotine stained lips

This trend was as cringeworthy as the dark lipliners. These were a major rage during the 90s and usually coupled with brown lipstick shades. The latter was preferred to the berry-stained hues from today's beauty trends nowadays which had no existence two decades back.

Image credit: Jennifer Aniston Instagram, Jennifer_aniston.xo Instagram

Perms gone wild

While curly hairs are trendy now, overzealous perms were a thing of the 90s. Especially in Hollywood, actors would deliberately get their hairs permed so that it made it look "perms gone wild". One only hopes this beauty trend is left where it belongs.

Image credit: Jennifer Lopez Instagram, jloslaysyou Instagram

Ashy face powder

Another beauty trend that was a rage in the 90s was ashy powdered faces. Actors would overpower their faces making their complexion look ashy and somehow unhealthy. With highlighters and minimal makeup looks, this beauty trend has no place today.

Image credit: Shutterstock, angelinajolie_offiicial Instagram

Image credit: jennifer_aniston_90 Instagram, cassi143 Instagram, malachitia Instagram