Will Tissue Sarees Be The Next Big Trend? Bollywood Celebs From Sonam To Cousin Janhvi Are Loving It

Fashion styles come and go, but could the tissue saree, now gracing the wardrobes of Bollywood celebrities, be the next big trend for the festive season?

This season, social media has been flooded with images of tissue sarees, worn by everyone from celebrities to fashion influencers. This lightweight saree is not only elegant and stylish but also easy to wear, making it perfect for those who advocate minimalism and enjoy a simple yet striking look that nails both style and trend.

Here’s a glimpse at how celebrities are styling these elegant, tissue sarees and why they love them:

The ever-stylish Janhvi Kapoor stunned in a blush pink shimmery tissue saree, with intricate golden embroidery along the border. She completed her look with a traditional choker necklace, seamlessly blending modern and traditional elements and making a style statement.

Sonam Kapoor

Fashion icon Sonam Kapoor looked regal in a gilded gold handloom tissue saree by designer Manish Malhotra. Paired with an embellished border and tonal blouse, her look exudes sophistication and elegance, as highlighted by the Malhotra team on Instagram.

Shraddha Kapoor