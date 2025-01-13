Published 16:49 IST, January 13th 2025
Happy Lohri 2025: Best Wishes, Quotes, And Messages
Lohri, the Punjabi harvest festival, which falls on January 13th is celebrated with festive treats, bonfire, and sharing messages, and quotes with everyone.
Lohri, the Punjabi folk festival celebrated across India, ushers the harvest season in northern India, mainly Punjab, and Haryana. While the date of this harvest festival gets altered in every 70 years, its celebrated-on January 13 this year. The festivities surrounding Lohri, embedded in agricultural traditions of Punjab, are relishing festive treats like jaggery, and sesame seeds, whilst exchanging wishes, and messages with everyone.
Top Lohri wishes
“May the fire of Lohri bring warmth and joy to your life, filling your heart with happiness and success. Happy Lohri 2025!”
“On this auspicious day, let’s thank the Almighty for the abundance of nature and seek his blessings for a bright future. Wishing you a prosperous Lohri!”
“As the flames of Lohri burn bright, may all your troubles go up in smoke. Have a joyful and prosperous Lohri!”
“This Lohri, may the sweet moments and joyous celebrations light up your life. Wishing you all the happiness and warmth!”
Lohri messages for family, and friends
“May the warmth of the Lohri bonfire bring love and happiness to your life. Have a blessed and beautiful day, my dear.”
“May this Lohri bring you closer to the people you love and fill your life with boundless joy, and happiness. Happy Lohri to your family and you!”
“Here’s to the festival that strengthen ties and brings joy! May you experience all the happiness and success this Lohri. Enjoy this folk festival!”
Inspirational Lohri quotes
“Lohri is a reminder that winter always turns to spring. Let’s celebrate this festival with joy and warmth it brings into our lives.”
“May the spirit of Lohri lead you to the path with success, peace, and happiness. Embrace the warmth of this festive season.”
"May your days be as bright as the flames of Lohri and as joyous as the celebration itself!”
