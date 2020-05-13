How To Make Home Baby-proof Before Arrival Of Little Family Member

Baby proofing the homes before the arrival of the little family member is one of the most important things to take care. All the sharp edges, dangerous objects and even regular things like drawers and stairs have to be baby-proofed to provide a safer place for the little human being to roam about freely. However, this is easier said than done since one has to take a care of a millions things. Here are some home decor tips on how to make home baby-proof and safe before the arrival of the baby:

Keep hazardous and poisonous objects out off reach

Hazardous and poisonous objects like medicines, cleaning supplies, sharp tools or poisons to kill rodents should be stored away in such a place where the little hands cannot reach. The top shelf of a drawer or the cupboard is an ideal place to keep such things. One must not forget to add childproof locks to the doors and handles of the storage spaces to prevent the babies from opening them too.

Wedge the Window

Often the babies can reach a window sill if it is low. However, this is also hazardous for the baby as they might pinch or hurt their hands if the window closes accidentally. Widow wedges are inserted between the pane and the sill to prevent it from closing accidentally or even if the child wants to shut them.

Install stair gates

If someone's house has more than one storey, it is only sensible to add a stair gate. When a baby learns to crawl, they might hurt themselves on the stairs or even tumble down in worst-case scenario. However, the stair gates will ensure no such untoward incident happens. These can also be added at the kitchen doors to prevent the baby from crawling inside and into the most dangerous room in a house.

Use socket protectors

Another important thing to keep in mind while baby-proofing the home is socket protectors. Often the curious little minds might be tempted to poke their fingers into the sockets, especially if they are in the lower part of the wall. To prevent these, installing socket protectors are the best idea.

Clean the house regularly

Another important thing to keep in mind is to keep the house, especially the floor, cleaned regularly. Babies that have learned to crawl sometimes put the hand inside their mouth after touching the floor. While this cannot be prevented always, one can make sure to keep the floors cleaned using several anti-bacterial sprays or other cleaning agents.

