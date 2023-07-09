Cook forced to apologize for igniting Alex Carey haircut rumours after Smith's revelation

Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey has been making headlines ever since he used his clever instincts to run out England’s Jonny Bairstow in the second Test of the Ashes 2023 series at Lord’s. While Australia received massive backlash for making use of a brain fade moment by Bairstow, they ended up taking a 2-0 lead in the series. As both teams clashed in the third Test at Headingley, former England captain Alastair Cook was involved in igniting a major rumor about the Australian keeper.

England are in a commanding position to win the Headingley Test

England haven’t won the Ashes series since 2015

Steve Smith shunt the rumors about Carey on social media

Alastair Cook accepts guilt over igniting rumors about Alex Carey

Former England captain Alastair Cook, while commentating at the third Ashes Test in Headingley, shared an anecdote about Alex Carey receiving a haircut but not settling the bill with the barber. The incident caught the attention of The Sun, an English news outlet, who conducted an investigation and verified the story through the barber, Adam Mahmood. Speaking on BBC Test Match Special, Cook said, “[The barber] said, he hasn’t paid,” Cook said.

“It was one of those cash-only ones, and he promised he would have a transfer later in the day, and this was just before he shut. This is a true story, I’m not making it up,” he added. As The Sun’s confirmation came to light, Australia vice-captain Steve Smith and Cricket Australia shut the rumors by putting out a statement. “I can confirm that Alex Carey has not had a haircut since we were in London. Get your facts right,” wrote Smith on Threads.

(Steve Smith provides his take on the Alex Carey haircut row / Image: Twitter/@steve-smith49)

'I apologise for the mistaken identity to Alex Carey': Alastair Cook

This made Cook make a U-turn from his earlier comments as he cited mistaken identity while being forced to apologize for spreading the rumors. “There’s also been a bit of fuss around on a rainy day, a bit of news about a haircut which might have been discussed on radio the other day. A case of mistaken identity, so I apologise for the mistaken identity to Alex Carey,” said Cook on BBC Test Match Special. Coming back to the game, England looked strong to register their first win of Ashes 2023 as they need 224 runs to win ahead of Day 4’s play.