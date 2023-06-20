Ashes 2023: Can Australia Chase England's Target In 1st Test? Here's What The Numbers Say

Why you're reading this: The Australian cricket team were 107/3 in the fourth innings of the first Test match of the Ashes 2023 series, as the play concluded on Day 4. The fifth and the final day of the play in the series opener will kick off at 3:30 p.m. IST on Tuesday, with Usman Khawaja on the crease, alongside night watchman Scott Boland. The Aussie duo will look to defy all odds at the Edgbaston Stadium on Tuesday in a bid to push the team through to a victory.

3 Things You Need To Know

Usman Khawaja earlier scored 141 runs in the first innings

England set a fourth-innings target of 281 runs for Australia

Stuart Broad dismissed Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith on Day 4

Ashes 2023: Australia’s dismal record during run chases

Heading into Day 5 of the 1st Test match of Ashes 2023, Australia have an uphill challenge of scoring 174 runs with seven wickets in hand. However, the Aussies do not have a great record while chasing the fourth innings target of 200 or more runs. In the past decade, the Aussies have won only two out of the 22 matches where they received a target of 200-plus.

The first of the two wins came against England in Melbourne, whereas the second was against New Zealand in Christchurch. On the other hand, they returned with draws on two occasions, which takes their loss rate while chasing over 200 runs to 81%. Interestingly, Australia’s lower middle-order batsmen Cameron Green and Alex Carey have each batted just once in the fourth innings despite playing a combined 43 Tests. If Australia want to win the first Test, their hopes would certainly be relying on the star duo.

It is worth noting that only two of the current Australian team members have hit a century in the fourth innings of a match. One of the two batsmen is David Warner, who has already returned to the dugout. The other batsman is Khawaja, who has been enjoying an 18-month purple patch. Another key batsman for the Aussies on Day 5 will be Travis Head, who helped the team win the ICC WTC 2023 final with a sensational knock of 163 runs.