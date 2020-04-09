Jofra Archer Elated At Joining Sachin Tendulkar For Wisden Cricketer Of The Year Honour

England pacer Jofra Archer was recently picked as one of Wisden’s five cricketers of the year. He was joined alongside Pat Cummins, Simon Harmer, Marnus Labuschagne and Ellyse Perry as other cricketers who received the prestigious honour by Wisden Cricketers' Almanack. Meanwhile, Jofra Archer’s England and Rajasthan Royals teammate Ben Stokes bagged the 'Wisden Leading Cricketer of the Year' honour for his all-round exploits in 2019.

Jofra Archer ecstatic to join Wisden club with Sachin Tendulkar

While writing a column for The Daily Mail, Jofra Archer stated that he was excited to join the elite category alongside past recipients like Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara and James Anderson. India’s batting legend Sachin Tendulkar was awarded the same honour in 1997 while former West Indies captain Brian Lara was honoured in 1995. Jofra Archer’s present England teammate James Anderson was one of the five cricketers who held the privilege in 2009.

In his column, Jofra Archer reflected back on his 2019-20 performance by terming it a “great year” for himself. Interestingly, it was also Archer’s debut international season as he first represented England just days before the 2019 Cricket World Cup. He bowled England to their maiden World Cup title in a tight Super Over finish and then rattled the Australian batting order throughout the 2019 Ashes series.

Ben Stokes breaks Virat Kohli’s run

English cricket was further recognised by Wisden Cricketers' Almanack as all-rounder Ben Stokes won the title of Wisden's Leading Cricketer of the Year. Previously, it was Indian captain Virat Kohli who held the honour for three successive years. Kohli was announced as the winner of the prestigious distinction in 2017, 2018, 2019 for his performances in 2016, 2017 and 2018 seasons respectively. Ben Stokes broke Virat Kohli’s streak by getting approbated in its latest edition.

