NZ-U19 Vs BD-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

New Zealand Under-19s will square off against Bangladesh Under-19s in the Super League Semi-final 2 of the 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup on Thursday, February 6 at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. The match will commence at 1:30 (IST).

New Zealand Under-19s have had a mixed campaign so far. After having lost to defending champions India in the league stage, the Kiwis pulled off a massive upset in the quarter-finals when they beat a strong West Indies team by two wickets.

On the other hand, Bangladesh Under-19s made a place for themselves in the semifinals with a comprehensive 104 run victory over hosts South Africa. Batting first, the young Tigers racked up 5-261. Spinner Rakibul Hasan then proceeded to run through the Proteas batting line-up with a five-wicket haul to steer his side to a commanding win. The winner of this fixture will take on India Under-19s in the final of the 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup.

Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

NZ-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Squads

NZ-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11: New Zealand Under-19s Squad

Jesse Tashkoff (Captain), Quinn Sunde (Wicket-keeper), Rhys Mariu, Ollie White, Fergus Lellman, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Simon Keene, Adithya Ashok, David Hancock, Kristian Clarke, Joe Field, Nicholas Lidstone, William O’Rourke, Ben Pomare (WK), Hayden Dickson

NZ-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11: Bangladesh Under-19s Squad

Akbar Ali (Captain & Wicket-keeper), Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shahadat Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Murad, Avishek Das, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Shahin Alam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

NZ-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keepers: Akbar Ali

Batsmen: Rhys Mariu (Captain), Fergus Lellman, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Towhid Hridoy, Tanzid Hasan

Bowlers: Kristian Clarke, Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam

All-Rounders: Ollie White, Shamim Hossain (Vice-captain)

NZ-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Prediction

New Zealand Under-19s start off as favourites to win.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: CRICKET WORLD CUP TWITTER