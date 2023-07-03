ODI World Cup 2023: Why does India vs Australia match rank higher than India vs Pakistan?

India vs Pakistan matchups are one of the most exciting and awaited matches in the cricketing world. Both countries are set to clash again at the biggest stage of the sport, the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 this October. While India faced Pakistan in their opening games at World Cups in past few years, India will start the upcoming World Cup with a clash against Australia.

3 Things You Need To Know

India are undefeated against Pakistan at the ODI World Cup

Pakistan will be Team India’'s third opponent at the 2023 World Cup

India will begin their 2023 ODI World Cup campaign against Australia on October 8

A comparison of IND vs AUS & IND vs PAK matches in the last five ODI World Cups

India’s encounters against Australia in ODI World Cup have been more exciting than that against Pakistan because the Aussies have always challenged the Men in Blue. Since 2011, India has defeated Australia twice in the ODI World Cups during the 2019 and 2011 editions while suffering a loss only in the 2015 World Cup. In the history of the World Cup India and Australia have encountered a total of 11 times, with the Aussies leading the head-to-head records by 8-4.

On the other hand, India have dominated Pakistan in every ODI World Cup they have clashed in. The Men In Blue enjoy a staggering 7-0 lead in the prestigious quadrennial tournament. The most recent encounter during the 2019 World Cup ended with India winning the match by 89 runs by the DLS method.

India vs Australia India vs Pakistan 2019 ODI World Cup India won by 36 runs India won by 89 runs (DLS method) 2015 ODI World Cup Australia won by 95 runs India won by 76 runs 2011 ODI World Cup India won by 5 wickets India won by 29 runs 2003 ODI World Cup Australia won by 9 wickets & 125 runs India won by 6 wickets 1999 ODI World Cup Australia won by 77 runs India won by 47 runs

India will start their pursuit for a third ODI World Cup win on October 8 with a repeat of the ICC World Test Championship 2023 Final. India will get a chance to avenge their loss against Australia in the WTC final, on Day 4 of the marquee 50-over World Cup. This is contrasting with the expectation by fans to see India open their campaign with a clash against Pakistan.

ALSO READ | Gavaskar Provides Astonishing Take On India's 'advantage' In World Cup Opener Vs Australia

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly’s lethal jibe on Pakistan over quality

Reactions to the schedule at the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 started coming in as soon as it was unveiled last week in Mumbai. One of the biggest talking points about the schedule was India’s encounter against Pakistan in Ahmedabad. Amid all the hype, former India captain Sourav Ganguly shared also his views on the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash.

🇮🇳 v 🇵🇰



Date and venue for the highly-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 👇#CWC23 https://t.co/TZlm0sZBwP — ICC (@ICC) June 27, 2023

Speaking on Star Sports, Ganguly cited the quality of Pakistan’s performance at the marquee tournament and revealed why he thinks the India vs Australia match ranks much higher. “There is a lot of hype in this match but the quality has not been that good for a long time because India kept on winning one-sided. Pakistan probably defeated India for the first time in the T20 World Cup in Dubai," said Ganguly.

“India vs Australia tends to be a better game in the World Cup”

Since 2021, India and Pakistan have won two T20I matches against each other. Although India picked up two heroic wins at the Asia Cup 2022 and T20 World Cup 2022, they have suffered notable losses in the 2021 T20 World Cup and in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup. However, Team India holds an edge over Pakistan in the ODI formats with 10 wins and four losses since 2010.

ALSO READ | ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Here's Al You Need To Know About Ticket Prices And Booking Details

Meanwhile, Ganguly spoke about the forthcoming clash at the ODI World Cup 2023 and said, “India did not play well in that tournament (2021 T20 WC) but according to me, India vs Australia tends to be a better game in the World Cup because the quality is better”. India and Pakistan will go also clash in the Asia Cup 2023, which will serve as a preparatory tournament before the 2023 World Cup.