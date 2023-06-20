Why You Are Reading This: Usman Khawaja remained unbeaten on 34 off 81 at the end of the fourth day of the first Test between England and Australia in the Ashes 2023 series. Earlier in the first innings of the game, Khawaja struck his 15th Test century for the Aussies before being dismissed on 141 by Ollie Robinson. The English pacer dismantled Khawaja’s wicket with a reaper and later made headlines for his aggressive send-off.

Usman Khawaja was Australia’s top-scorer in their 1st batting innings with 141 runs in 321 balls

Going ahead in the game, England set a fourth-innings target of 281 runs for the visitors

Australia need 174 runs on the final day to win the ENG vs AUS, 1st Test of Ashes 2023

Ollie Robinson uses ‘Ricky Ponting’ analogy to defend his send-off to Usman Khawaja

While Khawaja was bowled out on 141 runs, the cameras caught Ollie Robinson using some tough words for the Aussie opener. Later in the post-play press conference on Day 3, Robinson clarified his antics by using Ricky Ponting’s example. The pacer cited the ‘passion of the Ashes’ while saying he doesn’t care how the send-off was being perceived.

Speaking to reporters, Robinson said, “We’ve all seen Ricky Ponting, other Aussies do the same to us. Just because the shoe is on the other foot, it’s not received well. I don’t really care how it’s perceived, to be honest. It’s the Ashes. It’s professional sport. If you can’t handle that, what can you handle?”

SIX catchers in and the plan works 👏



Khawaja gone for 141.



Ricky Ponting opens up on the English pacer’s justification

Meanwhile, on being poked about the incident on commentary, Ricky Ponting revealed he was surprised to see how Robinson used him as a shield for his gesture. “I was sitting back having some pizza and watching the US Open golf and my phone lit up with what he had to say in his press conference. I was a little bit surprised just because it’s so long ago,” said Ponting.

The former Australian captain further pointed out the Englishman sledged the nicest man on the planet, while also admitting that he as no saint during his playing days. “I’m no saint as far as this stuff is concerned, but on one hand Ollie Robinson is giving him a send-off and on the other hand Joe Root is running across to shake his hand and pat him on the back and say well played. That’s the contrast of maybe a bowler who is toiling away and is a little bit frustrated, and a fielder that sat back and watched a really good Test match innings,” added the two-time World Cup-winning captain.

Heading into Day 5 of the 1st Test, Khawaja will be looking to continue his innings and take Australia closer or potentially through to a win at Edgbaston.