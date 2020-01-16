Sanju Samson's Shortest Tweet Ever After T20I Snub Gets Twitterati Buzzing

In spite of putting up impressive performances in the domestic circuit, Sanju Samson was recently snubbed from the upcoming five-match T20I series in New Zealand. Instead, the cricketer is currently representing India A against New Zealand A. Even though Sanju Samson was selected in India’s squad in their 2-0 triumph against Sri Lanka at home, the wicketkeeper-batsman played only one game in that series. As the right-hander prepares himself for the gruelling contests against New Zealand A, Sanju Samson recently took to Twitter and posted a cryptic tweet on the micro-blogging site.

Sanju Samson posts cryptic tweet ahead of Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI

India are currently hosting Australia in a three-match ODI series. The hosts received a 10-wicket thumping at the Wankhede Stadium as both Australian openers slammed unbeaten match-winning centuries. A defeat in the opening ODI means team India must win the upcoming second game in order to stay alive in the three-match series. Ahead of the second ODI at Rajkot on January 17, Sanju Samson took to Twitter and posted a short and cryptic tweet.

, — Sanju Samson (@IamSanjuSamson) January 16, 2020

His ‘comma’ tweet has left fans speculating over the meaning behind it. While some are wondering that his tweet is an indication that the series between India and Australia is not over yet, others are guessing that the cricketer is hinting a comeback into the national squad. Rishabh Pant has once again been preferred over Pant for the India vs Australia ODI series Check out some of the reactions by fans.

Even a , symbol from sanju is getting so much like here...♥️♥️ — KRISHNA PRASAD V L (@krishnaprasadvl) January 16, 2020

This is grave injustice happening with you Sanju. We stand with you. — ` (@FourOverthrows) January 16, 2020

😁 i can understand 😎 — 'MASTER' Vishwa 🤡 (@vishwatweets1) January 16, 2020

Ohh thank God it's just a comma not a full stop... Game on.. — नादान परिंदे🇮🇳 (@Gauri_doonite) January 16, 2020

Yes,

Story abhi baaki hai mere dost. — Amit Soni 🇮🇳 (@amit7soni) January 16, 2020

IPL 2020: Samson set to play for Rajasthan Royals

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson was retained by Rajasthan Royals during the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 trading window. The franchise acquired the cricketer for ₹8 crore. Samson debuted for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2018 and is expected to make headlines as their primary wicketkeeper-batsman in the upcoming IPL 2020 as well.

