Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Behind Messi By Miles In Elite Race Despite Leo Winning World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo completed his debut season in the Saudi Pro League with a total of 14 goals and two assists to his name in 19 appearances for Al-Nassr. He joined the Saudi giants earlier this year after ending his second stint at Manchester United. Following in the footsteps of Ronaldo, football superstars like Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, and Jota accepted big-money moves to Saudi Arabia and will make their debut in the upcoming season.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a five-time Ballon d’Or award winner

The 38-year-old is the leading goal scorer in international football

Ronaldo last appeared on the football pitch in the UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves behind Lionel Messi by miles in an elite race

As per Forbes, Cristiano Ronaldo maintains his position as the most followed person on the social media blogging website Instagram. At the time of writing this article, Ronaldo has a follower count of over 595 million people. According to Social Blade, Ronaldo has gained over 150 million followers since last May, which is understood to be 34% increase.

It is worth noting that Ronaldo surpassed pop-music sensation Selena Gomez as the celebrity to have the most followers on Instagram, back in 2018. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner had only 144 million followers on his account when he achieved the milestone. Ronaldo’s current followers count is significantly more than the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022-winning captain Lionel Messi.

While Messi has over 475 million followers, top football stars like Kylian Mbappe (105 million) and Neymar (210 million) are the other athletes within Instagram’s 50-most followed Individuals. Interestingly, Mbappe and Neymar’s followers count is significantly less than that of the Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli. The former India captain also ranks among the most followed athletes in the world with over 254 million followers.

Cristiano Ronaldo shows off his dance moves during intense gym session

In a video shared by Ronaldo on Tuesday, he was seen sweating it out in an intense gym session. However, there was a surprise panned by the 38-year-old for his 595 million Instagram followers. Millions of Ronaldo fans were in a state of ecstasy after seeing the Portuguese great showing off his dance skills in the short video. Here’s a look at the video shared by Ronaldo.

When will Cristiano Ronaldo make his next appearance?

As per reports, Ronaldo might make his next on-field appearance for Al-Nassr in the Arab Club Champions Club against Al-Shabab on July 20, 2023.