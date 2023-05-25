Chris Gayle Dons Hilarious 'Munna Bhai' Avatar To Mourn RCB's IPL 2023 Exit- WATCH

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s wait for their maiden Indian Premier League trophy was extended by another year after the franchise failed to advance into the IPL 2023 Playoffs last weekend. Days after RCB’s exit, former franchise legend Chris Gayle finds himself in the headlines for his reaction to it. In a video currently going viral on social media, Gayle can be seen donning a whole new avatar.

The 43-year-old can be seen recreating an iconic scene from Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt’s movie, ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S’, and mourning RCB’s elimination. Chris Gayle made the video in collaboration with popular content creator Deepraj Jadhav, who is well-known for making catchy edits on social media. In the latter part of the video, both individuals can be seen walking out in style, while saying they will be back next year to support RCB.

"Ee Sala Cup Namde"

Me and my boys next year: “Me and my boys next year: Ee Sala Cup Namde,” the text over the video read as it concluded. Gayle is famed for entertaining cricket fans with his humor off the field, and the RCB fans were yet again mesmerized by his effort to cheer up the fanbase. Here’s a look at the video, which has over 1.5 million views on it.

RCB's IPL 2023 campaign comes to a crashing end despite Kohli's heroics

Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a six-wicket loss to defending champs, the Gujarat Titans, in their last league game of IPL 2023. The loss resulted in them finishing sixth on the points table with 14 points with seven wins and seven defeats. The loss also meant Mumbai Indians would advance into the IPL 2023 playoffs ahead of RCB, as they stood at 15 points.

Meanwhile, a heartbroken Virat Kohli was seen displaying his disappointment with another failed IPL campaign after the game. He earlier registered his second consecutive century in IPL 2023 to lift RCB to a total of 198 runs. Kohli broke the record for the most centuries in IPL history, surpassing Chris Gayle's record of six centuries. He earlier achieved his sixth century in the previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, Titans' Shubman Gill played a spoilsport for RCB by scoring 104 runs in just 52 balls.