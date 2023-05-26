IPL 2023: 'Rs 40 Lakhs For 38 Wickets'- Top 5 Bargain Buys Who Took IPL By Storm This Year

The Indian Premier League 2023 is set to conclude in a few days' time, with Chennai Super Kings set to face either Mumbai Indians or Gujarat Titans in the finale. The 2023 season witnessed several enthralling performances from big names, while several unknown faces left a lasting impression on everyone’s mind. Ahead of the much anticipated IPL 2023 final, here’s a look at the top five players who outshone others despite being bought for a relatively less price at the auction.

IPL 2023's bargain buys

Matheesha Pathirana - Chennai Super Kings

Having made his debut with Chennai Super Kings in IPL last season, Matheesha Pathirana became the breakthrough player for the four-time champions in IPL 2023. With an action similar to that of Sri Lanka legend Lasith Malinga, the 20-year-old has 17 wickets to his name in 11 games, ahead of the summit clash. Interestingly, he was bought by the MS Dhoni-led CSK for just INR 20 lakh in the auction.

Tushar Deshpande - Chennai Super Kings

In only his second year with CSK and third year in IPL, Tushar Deshpande leads the wicket-taking charts for the MS Dhoni-led team with 21 wickets in 15 games, ahead of the IPL 2023 summit clash. While he made his debut with DC in 2020, he was signed by CSK for INR 20 lakh in both the 2022 and 2023 auctions.

Mohit Sharma - Gujarat Titans

Making a full-fledged return to the IPL after multiple years, 35-year-old Mohit Sharma emerged as a surprise for many at the start of the tournament. He grabbed a total of 19 wickets in the first 12 games for Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans, which is his best show in the league since his time at CSK in 2014. Interestingly, the defending champions bought him for just INR 50 lakh at the auctions.

Kyle Mayers - Lucknow Super Giants

31-year-old Kyle Mayers was one of the best-performing players in the 2023 season for Lucknow Super Giants. The Caribbean player finished IPL 2023 as the second-highest run-scorer for LSG after Marcus Stoinis. The KL Rahul-led side bought him for only INR 50 lakh in the IPL 2023 Auction.

Rinku Singh - Kolkata Knight Riders

Rinku Singh was undoubtedly the biggest talent to make a mark in the 16th edition of the marquee T20 league. The UP cricketer scored the maximum runs for Kolkata Knight Riders, while usually coming out to bat late in the match. He smashed 474 runs in 14 games at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 149.52. His tally includes his feat of smashing five consecutive sixes in the last five balls of a match to hand KKR victory over the defending champions. He was bought for only Rs 50 lakhs.