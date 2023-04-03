The first weekend of the Indian Premier League 2023 season came to a fitting close on Sunday night with Royal Challengers Bangalore picking up a stunning eight-wicket win over five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians. Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 84 off 46 balls lifted the Rohit Sharma-led MI to 171/7 in the first innings. Chasing the total, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli pulled off a run-fest at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and helped the team win by eight wickets.

Du Plessis and Kohli added 148 runs for the first-wicket partnership on Sunday, before the skipper perished for 73 off 43. However, Kohli continued to take the MI bowlers for a toll and remained unbeaten after scoring 82 runs in 49 balls, with the help of five sixes and six fours. Going ahead in the 2023 season, here’s a look at the updated IPL 2023 points table, orange cap and purple cap standings.

IPL Points Table 2023: Rajasthan Royals lead IPL 2023 standings after five games

With all 10 teams playing their respective first games of the season in the first three days, Rajasthan Royals sit at the top of the points table with the best Net Run Rate (NRR). Lucknow Super Giants, RCB, Gujarat Titans, and Punjab Kings are the other four teams who opened their campaign with victories. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad find themselves at the bottom of the points table.

Teams Matches Played Wins Losses NRR Points Rajasthan Royals 1 1 0 +3.600 2 Lucknow Super Giants 1 1 0 +2.500 2 Royal Challengers Bangalore 1 1 0 +1.981 2 Gujarat Titans 1 1 0 +0.514 2 Punjab Kings 1 1 0 +0.438 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 1 0 1 -0.438 0 Chennai Super Kings 1 0 1 -0.514 0 Mumbai Indians 1 0 1 -1.981 0 Delhi Capitals 1 0 1 -2.500 0 Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 0 1 -3.600 0

IPL Points Table 2023: Updated Orange cap standings after RCB vs MI

Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad leads the run-scoring charts after one game each for all teams, courtesy of his 50-ball knock of 92 runs against the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans. With their show on Sunday, Tilak, Virat, and Faf found themselves at second, third, and fourth in the Orange cap standings. At the same time, LSG’s Kyle Mayers also features in the top five highest-scoring players as of now.

IPL Points Table 2023: Updated Purple cap standings after RCB vs MI

Mark Wood returned with a fifer in LSG’s tournament opener against Delhi Capitals which they won by 50 runs. The English pacer leads the purple cap standings as of now with five scalps, while Yuzvendra Chahal follows with four wickets against SRH. Meanwhile, CSK’s Rajvardhan Hangargekar is third on the list with three wickets on his IPL debut against GT.