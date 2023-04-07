Rajasthan Royals are up against Delhi Capitals in match no. 11 of the Indian Premier League 2023 season at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. The Sanju Samson-led RR head into the home game after losing to Punjab Kings by a thrilling margin of five runs at the same venue. Despite the loss, Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, and Shimron Hetmyer proved their worth with bat.

While Rajasthan Royals earlier kicked off their campaign at IPL 2023 with a win over KKR, DC are yet to return with a win this year. David Warner’s men were handed a 50-run loss at the hands of LSG in their first match this season. The defending champions Gujarat Giants then picked up a six-wicket victory in DC’s maiden home game this season. Heading into the game, RR opener Jos Buttler's participation is doubtful due to an injury he suffered in the last game.

RR vs DC Playing XI: RR vs DC Predicted playing XIs for IPL 2023 match

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Russouw, Phil Salt (wk), Yash Dhull, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed

IPL 2023 Match No. 11: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head records

RR and DC have clashed a total of 26 times against each other in the past. Interestingly, both teams have defeated one another on 13 occasions each. The last time both teams clashed in the IPL, DC defeated RR by eight wickets.

In the match, R Ashwin’s half-century and Devdutt Padikkal’s 48 off 30 helped RR to reach 160/6 in the first innings, while Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Marsh, and Anrich Nortje picked two wickets each. In the second innings, DC cruised to the target as Marsh hit 89 off 62, while David Warner remained unbeaten on 52 off 41.

DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction: DC vs RR Fantasy team for IPL 2023 match no. 11

Captain – Yashasvi Jaiswal

Vice-captain – David Warner

Wicketkeeper – Sanju Samson

Batters – Prithvi Shaw, Rossouw, Sarfaraz

All-rounders – Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder

Bowlers – Kuldeep Yadav, Boult, Ashwin

IPL 2023, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: Full Squads

DC IPL 2023 squad: Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Abhishek Porel.

RR IPL 2023 squad: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, Joe Root