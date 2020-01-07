The Debate
Rafael Nadal's Hilarious Response To Interesting Decade Trivia Wins Over The Internet

Tennis News

Rafael Nadal ensured a win for Spain in their second tie in the tournament. In the post-match interview, he was asked about an interesting record that he holds.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rafael Nadal

World Number 1 Rafael Nadal eased past Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas 6-2, 6-1 in just 73 minutes in Perth at the ATP Cup. He ensured a win for Spain in their second tie in the tournament. In the post-match interview, Rafael Nadal was asked about an interesting record that he holds.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Flawless As Novak Djokovic Braves Brutal Conditions At ATP Cup

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ATP Tour (@atptour) on

Also Read | With ATP Cup And Davis Cup, Rafael Nadal Slams Presence Of '2 World Cups' In Tennis

Rafael Nadal holds the record of being the only player who has been No. 1 in the world in three different decades. The interviewer asked how does the Spanish international feel about holding such a unique record. Rafael Nadal dismissed the interviewer’s question in a funny way by saying that he just feels old with this record.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Celebrates New Year With A Quokka In Australia, Posts A Selfie

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Says That ATP Cup 2020 Will Not Be Treated As Preparation For Australian Open

Nadal shows sportsmanship

Meanwhile, the Spanish International Rafael Nadal once again proved his sportsmanship. During the ATP Cup, he took some time out to congratulate the young Georgian talented duo of Aleksandre Bakshi and Zura Tkemaladze as they won a point for their country against Japan by defeating them.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic Calls For Australian Open 2020 To Be Postponed In Wake Of Bushfire Crisis

Also Read | Novak Djokovic Kicks Off 2020 Season With Fun Dance Workout Ahead Of Australian Open 2020

Amazon Prime broadcaster Sam Smith revealed this incident. He stated that two young guns (without any ranking) winning the doubles match against Japan was totally unexpected. Sam said that Rafael Nadal went over to them and said well done. He also added that Rafael Nadal clicked selfies with those young guys and shot videos for their families.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic Accepts Maria Sharapova's Invite To Donate $25,000 For Aus Bushfire Victims

Published:
COMMENT
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

