Rafael Nadal's Hilarious Response To Interesting Decade Trivia Wins Over The Internet

World Number 1 Rafael Nadal eased past Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas 6-2, 6-1 in just 73 minutes in Perth at the ATP Cup. He ensured a win for Spain in their second tie in the tournament. In the post-match interview, Rafael Nadal was asked about an interesting record that he holds.

Rafael Nadal holds the record of being the only player who has been No. 1 in the world in three different decades. The interviewer asked how does the Spanish international feel about holding such a unique record. Rafael Nadal dismissed the interviewer’s question in a funny way by saying that he just feels old with this record.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic were the top three ranked players at the start of 2010.



It’s now 2020 and they still occupy the top three. pic.twitter.com/UgaZr1vnKP — bet365_aus (@bet365_aus) January 1, 2020

Nadal shows sportsmanship

Meanwhile, the Spanish International Rafael Nadal once again proved his sportsmanship. During the ATP Cup, he took some time out to congratulate the young Georgian talented duo of Aleksandre Bakshi and Zura Tkemaladze as they won a point for their country against Japan by defeating them.

💪🏼 @RafaelNadal has just become the first tennis player EVER (men or women) to be ranked number 1️⃣ in three different decades‼️ VAMOS‼️CONGRATULATIONS from the #RafaNadalAcademy! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/FESmYOl2iQ — Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar (@rnadalacademy) January 1, 2020

Amazon Prime broadcaster Sam Smith revealed this incident. He stated that two young guns (without any ranking) winning the doubles match against Japan was totally unexpected. Sam said that Rafael Nadal went over to them and said well done. He also added that Rafael Nadal clicked selfies with those young guys and shot videos for their families.

