'Batista's Open Romance On Twitter Bit Embarrassing': Dana Brooke

WWE superstar Batista, who was recently named in the wrestling brand's Hall of Fame, has been flirting with WWE SmackDown women's superstar Dana Brooke on Twitter since the last couple of weeks. Brooke started exchanging tweets with Batista after he confirmed publicly that he is single when it comes to his relationship status. Batista and Dana Brooke even talked about the prospect of a date, exciting many of their fans. However, it has not yet been confirmed whether they actually went for the date or not. This relationship seemed to be quite open on Twitter.

Babe... thought of ya 😉 - not as good as yours tho @DaveBautista https://t.co/AUkYNVhyQK — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) December 14, 2019

Dana Brooke's ex helped her meet Batista

In a recent interview with a leading American media daily Brooke admitted that initially, Twitter reactions on her exchange with Batista rattled her, making her a bit embarrassed with Batista's style of openly romancing here. Brooke added that her comfort levels with Batista could be attributed towards having met him a couple of years before. She credited her ex-boyfriend for making her meet him since both of them have been associated with bodybuilding. However, Brooke did not reveal her ex's identity. She considers herself fortunate to have met Batista for the first time when he was making a big name for himself in bodybuilding.

Woman! I’m beggin ya to shake the ropes first! Shake em! Shake the 💩out of em!! Then 💣💥... I’ll go over it with you again. 😉#whosyourdaddy https://t.co/039myLeQed — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) December 14, 2019

Dana Brooke: I am a private person

Brooke claimed that she has always respected what Batista has accomplished in WWE and films alike and was pleasantly surprised when Batista tweeted back to her. However, she said that she is an extremely private person, making her slightly embarrassed of Batista's open romance on Twitter. She suggested that it has been amazing to get more support when it comes to their relationship and they will see where it goes. Brooke admitted that Batista and she share a lot of similarities and respect for one another.

Ok daddy..I may need practice again, w/ the slam included & while we are at it .. show me that one thing ya did again 😉 ... @DaveBautista is an animal 💋 https://t.co/ezlTqlmOOL — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) December 16, 2019

