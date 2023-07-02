Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Jul 02 ,2023
WWE Money In The Bank Results: Roman Reigns finally finds his nemesis
Image: wwe.com
Jey Uso became the first superstar to pin the undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns in 1294 days at Money In The Bank.
Image: wwe.com
Jey and Jimmy Uso defeated Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the main event of WWE MITB 2023 on Saturday night.
Image: wwe.com
Damian Priest defeated Logan Paul, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, Santos Escobar, Butch, and LA Knight in the ladder match to win the MITB contract.
Image: wwe.com
Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match.
Image: wwe.com
Gunther retained the Intercontinental Championship title after defeating Matt Riddle. Drew McIntyre then made a return and gave a beating to Gunther.
Image: wwe.com
Cody Rhodes defeated Dominik Mysterio, teaching a lesson to the latter with Rhea Ripley on the ringside.
Image: wwe.com
John Cena made a surprise appearance at MITB to give WrestleMania respect to London.
Image: wwe.com
IYO SKY defeated Becky Lynch, Zelina Vega, Bayley, Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark won the ladder match to become Miss Women’s Money in the Bank.
Image: wwe.com
Seth Rollins retained the World Heavyweight Championship title after defeating Prince Finn Balor.
Image: wwe.com
