During the current Border-Gavaskar opening in Perth, Yashasvi Jaiswal created a moment of cricketing history by smashing an amazing boundary off Pat Cummins on Day 2. This stunning shot was reminiscent of Sachin Tendulkar's legendary uppercut against Brett Lee in the famous 2008 Test in Perth. Both players had a similar swagger and timing, which brought back Tendulkar's genius and made viewers and pundits astounded; both matches were played in Australia's Perth. Jaiswal's ability to emulate such a great technique emphasises his developing international cricket skills and power. Like Tendulkar's, this shot may become a career-defining event as he develops to emulate the 'God of Cricket'.

How has India performed till tea on Day 2 of the India vs Australia 1st Test at Perth?

Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul batted confidently as India made a strong start to the second innings reaching 84 without loss at tea on day two of the opening Test on Saturday.

After dismissing Australia for 104 in 51.2 overs in the morning session to take a 46-run first-innings lead, the visitors put themselves in a strong position by swelling their lead to 130 runs.

Jaiswal, out for duck in the first innings, struck 42 off 88 balls, while Rahul made 34 off 70 deliveries to frustrate the Australian quicks with their unbeaten stand.

Earlier, pacer Jasprit Bumrah completed his 11th five-wicket haul in Tests as Australia were bundled out soon after reaching the century mark at lunch.

For India, Bumrah (5/30) was the pick of the bowlers while Mohammed Siraj (2/20) and debutant Harshit Rana (3/48) also chipped in.

It was an abject surrender from Australia, who could add just 37 runs to their overnight score of 67 for 7, thanks chiefly to tail-ender Mitchell Starc (26), who emerged the highest scorer for his side Brief Scores: India: 150 & 84 for no loss in 26 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 42, KL Rahul 34) vs Australia: 104 all out in 51.2 overs (Alex Carey 21, Mitchell Starc 26; Jasprit Bumrah 5/30, Harshit Rana 3/48, Mohammed Siraj 2/20).