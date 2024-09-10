Published 21:25 IST, September 10th 2024

Greater Noida venue may have hosted its last international game, all eyes on Srinath's report

Match referee Javagal Srinath's report on the preparedness of Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports complex in Greater Noida will go a long way in deciding the fate of the venue which is under the scanner after the one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand failed to get underway.