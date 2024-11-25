Published 20:29 IST, November 25th 2024
'Test player he reh gaya': Fans Express Shock Over Sarfaraz Khan Going Unsold In IPL 2025 Auction
India cricketer Sarfaraz Khan went unsold in IPL 2025 Auction. No franchise lifted the paddle to sign the batter even at a base price of Rs. 75 lakhs.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Advertisement
On Day 2 of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, many surprising bids have taken place and also some big names have gone unsold. India cricketer Sarfaraz Khan found himself in the latter category. No franchise lifted the paddle to sign the batter even at a base price of Rs. 75 lakhs.
Fans Express Shock Over Sarfaraz Khan Going Unsold In IPL 2025 Auction
Sarafaraz Khan going unsold in the IPL 2025 auction is a startling occurrence as the player has been constantly in the fray for the scheme of things of the national side, more importantly, he recently played a superb knock of 150 against New Zealand at home when the chips were down at the Chinnaswamy stadium. Moreover, the 27-year-old has a fair amount of IPL experience under his sleeve. All these factors have led to disbelief among the fans upon him receiving no takers.
Why Could be the reason behind Sarfaraz Khan going unsold in IPL 2025 Auction?
Sarfaraz Khan entered the IPL scene back in 2015. He made an exceptional debut playing for RCB but since then his career graph in the tournament has only gone down. He endured fitness issues which curtailed his playtime. RCB eventually released him. He moved to PBKS in 2019, but could not leave a lasting impression there as well. Finally, Delhi Capitals signed him at the price of Rs.20 lakhs in 2022. He found a place in the playing XI of the DC franchise as well but again had not much success with the bat. He has so far featured in 50 matches in the IPL and scored 585 runs, smashing only fifty in the process.
20:26 IST, November 25th 2024