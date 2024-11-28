Manchester United vs Bodø/Glimt Live Streaming: How To Watch Europa League Game in IND, US, & UK?

Diogo Dalot challenges for the ball with Abdul Fatawu during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leicester City, at the Old Trafford stadium | Image: AP Photo

Targeting to build on their previous success, Manchester United hosts Bodø/Glimt in the UEFA Europa League on Matchday 5 at Old Trafford. United has improved under new manager Rúben Amorim, despite past difficulties; they presently occupy a difficult group position. Fresh off a great season locally, Bodø/Glimt has a strong European record with several important victories. Both clubs will be keen for points to improve their prospects of moving on, thereby providing an exciting fight for the supporters.

When will the Manchester United vs Bodø/Glimt Europa League match take place?

The Manchester United vs Bodø/Glimt Europa League match will take place on Thursday, November 28, 2024.

Where will the Manchester United vs Bodø/Glimt Europa League match take place?

The Manchester United vs Bodø/Glimt Europa League match will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester.

At what time Manchester United vs Bodø/Glimt Europa League match take place?

The Manchester United vs Bodø/Glimt Europa League match will begin on 1:30 AM IST.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Bodø/Glimt Live Telecast of Europa League match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Europa League live on the Sony Sports network.

How to watch Manchester United vs Bodø/Glimt Live Streaming of Europa League match in India?

Football fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Europa League on Sony LIV.

How to watch Manchester United vs Bodø/Glimt Live Streaming of Europa League match in the USA?

Soccer fans can watch every single Europa League game—including Manchester United vs Bodø/Glimt—on the Paramount Plus streaming service in the US.

How to watch Manchester United vs Bodø/Glimt Live Streaming of the Europa League match in the UK?

TNT Sports, formerly BT Sport - has the exclusive rights to show every single match of the Europa league on TV and online.

