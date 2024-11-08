Sharma 66th in Abu Dhabi, Warring shoots 11-under to take lead

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma (71-73) was placed Tied-66th at the halfway stage of the Abu Dhabi Championship.

Sharma, who had five birdies against four bogeys in his first round 71 had three birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey in the second round 73.

Paul Warring produced a stunning 11-under 61, one better than record set by first day leader Tommy Fleetwood who had a 62 a day earlier.

That helped Warring take lead at 19-under and he was five shots clear of four players, Fleetwood (62-68), Johannes Veerman (63-67), Thorbjorn Olesen (63-67) and Niklas Norgaard (65-65), who were all at 14-under.

On Day 1, Fleetwood carded a course record-equalling 10 under par 62 to take the first round lead at the tournament, the first event of the DP World Tour Play-Offs and penultimate event of the 2024 Race to Dubai.

The Englishman, already a two-time winner of this tournament after claiming back-to-back victories in 2017 and 2018, carded eight birdies and an eagle on a low-scoring day at Yas Links to sit one stroke ahead of former Ryder Cup teammate Thorbjørn Olesen and America's Johannes Veerman.